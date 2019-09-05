Sterling K. Brown Leads A24’s Intimate Epic in First ‘Waves’ Trailer

0

A24 has released the first trailer for the upcoming drama Waves, which has drawn, well, raves out of its debut at the Telluride Film Festival. Written and directed by Trey Edward Shults, the film traces the epic emotional journey of a suburban African-American family, led by a well-intentioned but domineering father played by Sterling K. Brown. The impressive ensemble includes Hamilton alum Renée Elise Goldsberry as the family matriarch and Luce breakout Kelvin Harrison Jr. as their teenaged son.

This trailer is pretty stunning, and it hints at some heavy emotional beats to come while keeping the film’s main plot under wraps. This is a film that’s been shrouded in some intrigue—Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross composed the original score, and there were rumors it’s something of a musical—but its rapturous response at Telluride points to this potentially becoming something of a breakout film later this year. Shults broke out in a big way with his 2015 film Krisha, which he followed up with the somewhat divisive horror film It Comes at Night, but Waves looks to be showing a different side of the filmmaker entirely. Color me excited.

Check out the Waves trailer below, and look for Collider’s review from its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival in the coming days. Opening in theaters this November, the film also stars Lucas Hedges, Taylor Russell, Alex Demie, Neal Huff, and Clifton Collins Jr.

Here’s the official synopsis for Waves: