Exclusive: Wayne Federman Joins Final Season of HBO’s ‘Silicon Valley’

Veteran comedy actor Wayne Federman is joining the cast of HBO’s Silicon Valley for its seven-episode final season, Collider has exclusively learned.

Silicon Valley is set to return in October, though production had been delayed until summer to accommodate showrunner Alec Berg, who also serves as the showrunner of HBO’s Barry. The Emmy-winning series stars Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Zach Woods, Josh Brener, Jimmy O. Yang, Amanda Crew, Suzanne Cryer and Matt Ross.

Federman will be playing a character from someone’s past whose identity is being kept under wraps. The humorous character actor is a member of HBO’s extended family, having appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Larry Sanders Show, and most recently, Crashing, in which he played a cancer-stricken version of himself. Federman also served as a co-producer on Judd Apatow‘s acclaimed documentary The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling.

In addition to being a deadly three-point shooter and “the greatest warm-up player in the history of basketball,” Federman is a veteran comedy actor who has guest starred on numerous comedy hits, such as The League, Shameless, New Girl, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and NewsRadio. He even did a Baywatch episode, though I haven’t seen it, so I have no idea if he runs along the beach in slow-motion.

On the big screen, Federman has been seen in Apatow films such as The 40 Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up and Funny People, as well as Legally Blonde, Step Brothers, the underrated indie gem Freak Talks About Sex, and the sequels to both Dumb and Dumber and Charlie’s Angels. He also released a stand-up album, The Chronicles of Federman, that has won a cult following in comedy circles, and is available on Apple Music. He’s represented by Abrams Artists Agency and Imagine Artist Management.

HBO may have aired its last Game of Thrones episode — don’t worry, the prequel series is on the way — but the network is on the upswing thanks to its breakout hit Euphoria and the growing buzz surrounding Damon Lindelof‘s Watchmen series. The network will also air an upcoming special from comedian Gary Gulman that I’ll be looking forward to as much as Federman’s upcoming appearance on Silicon Valley.