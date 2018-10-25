‘We Are Not Done Yet’ Trailer: Jeffrey Wright’s HBO Documentary Gives Veterans a Voice

0

Jeffrey Wright stars on one of TV’s biggest shows with Westworld, but he’s using that HBO platform to also give a voice to those who need it. In his documentary We Are Not Done yet (which Wright produced alongside David Holbrook), director Sareen Hairabedian chronicles the stories of ten U.S. veterans working to heal from their life-altering and traumatizing military experiences through art, poetry, and performance.

The hope of the film is to bring increased awareness to PTSD. “I don’t want people to view me as ‘Oh, there’s that crazy vet,'” one veteran says in the documentary’s new trailer. Wright plays an active role in the documentary’s story, as the director of a live stage performance the veterans put on. As part of their recovery, the soldiers work to put into words not only their feelings about who they were on the battlefield, but who they are now that they are home.

The courage and vulnerability these men and women display is certainly inspiring, and We Are Not Done Yet looks to be an important investigation into how veterans must confront their difficult pasts in order to move forward and not be defined by them.

The documentary premieres Thursday, November 8th on HBO; check out the trailer and full synopsis below:

Here’s the full official synopsis: