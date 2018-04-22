Weekend Box Office: ‘A Quiet Place’ Reclaims Top Spot in Third Week

0

After a lively, unpredictable weekend at the box office weekend estimates have A Quiet Place edging out Rampage to reclaim the top spot with $22 million 3,808 locations.

John Krasinski‘s horror hit has been a doozy at the box office, opening to an impressive $50+ million before falling behind the blockbuster appeal of The Rock’s Rampage in its second weekend. A Quiet Place roared back to the top spot this weekend, bringing its domestic total to $132 million. The film stars Krasinski alongside real-life wife Emily Blunt as a pair of parents trying to keep their family alive in a world where invulnerable monsters hunt by sound, and has proven a hit with critics and audiences alike.

Coming up just behind A Quiet Place is the Dwayne Johnson disaster epic Rampage, which pits the box office mainstay against a trio of monstrous giant animals. Brad Peyton‘s performed a bit ahead of projections to earn an estimated $21 million from 4,115 theaters in its second frame, landing the No. 2 spot and bringing its domestic tally to $66 million. The big-budget film has done much better overseas where it earned another $57 million this weekend, bringing its estimated global tally to $283 million. Inspired by the classic arcade game, the film also stars Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The week’s major new releases filled out the third and fourth slots for the week, with the Amy Schumer comedy I Feel Pretty landing No. 3 with an estimated $16.2 million from 3,440 locations. The PG-13 comedy stars Schumer as a woman who suffers a head injury that makes her believe she’s the most beautiful woman she’s ever seen, giving her a newfound confidence that changes her life. The third-place opening exceeds pre-release predictions, which placed the films opening in the $13-15 million range, but falls short of Schumer’s last two features, 2015’s Trainwreck and 2017’s Snatched, which debuted to $30.1 million and $19.5 million, respectively.

Coming in at No. 4 is the fan-funded Super Trooopers sequel, Super Troopers 2, which blazed past expectations with a seriously impressive showing at Thursday and Friday previews to earn an estimated $14.7 million this weekend — more than double the pre-release projections. The R-rated Fox Searchlight comedy reunites the Broken Lizard comedy troupe behind the first film to solve an international dispute at the U.S.-Canada border. The first film opened to $6.2 million domestically in 2002, before growing a cult following on home video. The final new release of the week is Lionsgate’s Codeblack Films’ Traffik, which took in $3.9 million in 1,024 theaters for the No. 9 spot.

The battle for fifth place ended with Blumhouse and Universal’s Truth or Dare on top, earning $7.9 million in 3,068 locations. That brings the domestic total for the PG-13 horror film to $30.4 million in two weeks. Next up is Steven Spielberg‘s Ready Player One, which earned another $7.5 million, bringing the domestic total for the nostalgia-fueled Warner Bros. blockbuster to $126 million, followed by Kay Cannon‘s critically celebrated comedy Blockers, which tallied another $6.9 million for a domestic total of $48.3 million.