Weekend Box Office: ‘Toy Story 4’ Dominates, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Doesn’t Break All-Time Record

0

Toy Story 4 came to life in its second weekend, dominating the competition with another $57 million haul that brought its domestic total to $237 million. To give you a sense of the skewed expectations for major tentpoles, this actually flies under the expectations for the movie’s second weekend, which initially hovered around the $64 million mark. Worldwide, the Disney Pixar film directed by Josh Cooley has now notched $360 million.

Toy Story 4‘s second-weekend success comes at the expense of another, extremely different toy story. Annabelle Comes Home debuted in second place with a $20.3 million weekend. This marks the lowest opening for a movie set in Warner Bros. and New Line’s Conjuring Universe started by James Wan in 2013, with the other two entries in the deadly doll trio—Annabelle and Annabelle: Creation—opening to $37 million and $35 million. Annabelle Comes Home should be fine in the long run given its assumedly minor budget, but WB will have to keep an eye on those diminishing returns.

Meanwhile, Danny Boyle‘s Yesterday premiered in third place with $17 million. It’s a bit of a disappointing note to start on given Boyle’s skill, the script from Richard Curtis, and general buzz around a Beatles-focused movie. It’s possible audiences are just getting tired of films built around the classic rock hits they could get from a Spotify playlist, considering Rocketman has only garnered $84 million domestically after five weeks. (Although you can’t ignore the insane success of Bohemian Rhapsody last year.)

Avengers: Endgame continued its bid to become the highest-grossing movie of all time, “returning” to theaters with “new” content this weekend. It looks like the Russo Brothers‘ massive Marvel movie landed just short for now, garnering another $5.5 million domestic and around $2.3 million abroad, leaving it $26 million behind Avatar‘s all-time record.

Speaking of milestones, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum crossed the $300 million mark worldwide over the weekend, a major accomplishment for the Keanu Reeves-led franchise considering the first two entries made $88 million and $171 million worldwide, respectively.

Check out the weekend’s top 10 estimates below, and be back here next week to see if Spider-Man: Far From Home can swing to the top of the box office.