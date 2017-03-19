Weekend Box Office: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Roars with Tremendous $170 Million Take

0

Even by Disney standards, $170 million is – you’ll have to excuse me – a fuck-ton of money. That’s better than Rogue One money. To give you some perspective, the biggest opening of 2016 was Captain America: Civil War, which came in with an explosive $179 million opening weekend; second place went to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice with a $166 million domestic opening. In all likelihood, when 2017 comes to a close, Beauty and the Beast will have a comfortable spot in the top 10, a few spots below Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2.

Not that this movie is in need of more records to break. It’s already placed as the seventh biggest domestic opening of all time, as well as the highest grossing March opener in recorded history. It’s also the biggest opening for a PG-rated movie ever. This was also a title that attracted women and children primarily, from what data that’s come in thus far, and it’s already trounced the macho-man mechanics of Batman v Superman both in terms of critical reception and at the box office. For that alone, you kinda have to cheer this movie on.

It’s not like no one came out for masculine juvenilia this weekend, however. Kong: Skull Island fell about 58% in its second frame to come in with an entirely admirable $28.9 million, taking the #2 spot at the box office. Logan inched closer to a $200 million domestic showing with $17.5 million in its third frame, coming in at third, while Jordan Peele‘s Get Out took the fourth spot with an impressive $13.2 million in its fourth frame. Fifth place goes to The Shack, which is somehow still making money, easily besting this week’s other wide release, The Belko Experiment, a movie made exclusively to entertain self-righteous sadists and horror junkies. It’s not like Disney needed another $170 million opener to solidify their reputation in the industry but in comparison to something as cowardly and shallow as Belko, the latest Beauty and the Beast is, well, a beauty.

Here’s the top five at the box office for this weekend: