Weekend Box Office: ‘Boo 2!’ Takes the Top Spot with $21 Million

The lesson to take from this weekend at the box office is never discount Tyler Perry. While this weekend proved to be remarkably middling at the multiplex, the famed Madea creator’s latest (largely intolerable) film, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, ably outpaced all comers to end up with $21.6 million. It’s closest competition, Geostorm, came in with $13.3 million off of a truly jaw-dropping $120 million budget, whereas Perry’s film cost a paltry $25 million.

For some extra context, Happy Death Day, the latest Blumhouse wonder, made double what Geostorm made domestically in its opening weekend off of a budget of $4.8 million. The clever horror movie held strong in its second frame, coming in at third with $9.3 million, only $4 million down from Geostorm in its domestic debut. It’s worth noting, however, that Geostorm‘s foreign box office has been much stronger, bringing in over $49 million. It’s still a long ways away from making up its budget, not to mention its hefty marketing costs, but there’s a sliver of a chance that foreign audiences could make a sequel to this volume of effects-laden nonsense a real possibility.

Another film that’s benefitting greatly from the foreign market, Blade Runner 2049‘s run at the domestic box office is looking more and more like Arrival in its steadiness and word-of-mouth popularity with audiences. In its third frame, Denis Villeneuve‘s operatic sequel to Ridley Scott‘s classic came in at fourth with $7.1 million, narrowly beating out new release Only the Brave, which brought in a little over $6 million to come in at fifth. Of course, next weekend’s clogged release slate, which includes Jigsaw and Suburbicon, will likely send Blade Runner 2049 into the lower depths but the movie has also done exceptionally overseas, to the tune of $120 million. For all the garbage that the foreign box office has made into viable, profitable products — Transformers: The Last Knight and The Mummy, just to start — it’s also giving genuinely stirring films a leg up.

Here’s your top five for the weekend: