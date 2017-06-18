Weekend Box Office: ‘Cars 3′ Passes ‘Wonder Woman’ for $53 Million Opening

0

The good news is that Wonder Woman, the best movie currently in the top ten at the box office, casually strolled past the $500 million mark at the global box office. It might even get close to $600 million by the end of the weekend. Though I have exactly zero illusions that this will cause studios to flood the marketplace with female-conceived movies made with women in mind more so or at least as much as men, but there will be a handful of test balloons at the very least that could open the door a bit wider. And any inch in that fight is worth the money and the effort.

The bad news is that, with the notable exceptions of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and It Comes at Night, the rest of the box office is in a sad state. Though none of these other movies are the stuff of offense – All Eyez on Me comes close – there’s little even in the way of basic entertainment value in the remaining seven titles. Of course, that has not stopped them from making sizable amounts of money, beginning with Cars 3, Pixar’s inexplicably continuing tale of Lightning McQueen, a red race car with a tongue.

Pixar’s latest is looking at an estimated $53.5 million weekend, putting it at the top of the box office over Wonder Woman and All Eyez on Me, which came in with an estimated $40.7 million and $27 million respectively in the second and third spots. (The only positive thing that can really be taken away from the success of All Eyez on Me is that it confirms that there is a real hunger for movies about hip-hop artists, meaning my dream of Spike Lee directing a Wu-Tang Clan biopic is at least not impossible.) Two new releases – 47 Meters Down and Rough Night – tussled to get into the top five but only the former was able to grab the number five spot with an estimated $11.5 million. Both lost out to The Mummy in its second frame, which took a big dip to end up with an estimated $13.9 million in the fifth spot.

Next week brings Transformers: The Last Knight, which will shake this bunch up more than a little bit. If I had to fare a guess, however, it won’t do much to help the lack of substance in the top ten, especially since it will likely send either Guardians or It Comes at Night (or both) into the lower depths. We shall see.

Here’s your top five: