Weekend Box Office: ‘Coco’ Takes the Top Spot Again Over New Releases

Dropping an admirable 48% from its opening weekend, Coco is again the number one movie at the American box office in its second frame. Pixar and Disney’s latest animated wonder will end today with some $26.1 million, bringing its total domestic take to an impressive $108.6 million. That’s about $10 million above its closest competition, Justice League, which came in second with $16.5 million and some $25 million above the most profitable new release, James Franco‘s The Disaster Artist, which brought in $1.2 million in 19 domestic theaters. The other notable limited release of the weekend, namely Guillermo del Toro‘s The Shape of Water, averaged a promising $83,000 per theater, around $19,000 more than The Disaster Artist‘s per-theater average.

Next weekend will see The Disaster Artist expand to 800 theaters, as well as the release of Craig Gillespie‘s Oscar hopeful I, Tonya in about 4 theaters nationwide. If Gillespie’s film saw a wider release, both wouldl likely trounce Ron Shelton‘s Just Getting Started, the only new wide release that will be coming out. None of these, however, will likely be able to kick down Coco, unless turnout for Franco’s film explodes. It’s far more likely that the release of the film, about the making of Tommy Wisseau‘s notorious The Room, will mess with the lower portion of the top five. If there’s any good in this world, this will be the last weekend Daddy’s Home 2, currently in fifth with approximately $7.5 million coming in since Friday, will be in the upper half of the box office top ten.

Whether The Disaster Artist or Just Getting Started will be able to topple either Wonder or Thor: Ragnarok is harder to suss out. The former continues to do solid business to the tune of $12.5 million, putting it in third place for the weekend, while the latter is again in fourth with $9.6 million, bringing the Marvel blockbuster close to $300 million at the domestic box office. The introduction of Franco and Shelton’s films could shake things up a bit, just in time to lay the groundwork for Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s release the weekend after. That’s when the fireworks will begin.

