Weekend Box Office: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Crosses $100 Million

0

In a surprise to no one, Crazy Rich Asians will officially top the weekend box office for a third straight weekend in a row. That makes the romantic comedy only the fourth film of 2018 to pull a three-peat, following Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Black Panther, and Avengers: Infinity War. It’s obviously all the more impressive considering Crazy Rich Asians is merely an extremely well-made romcom and not some big budget superhero bonanza.

As of Sunday, the Warner Bros. film has scored $22 million so far—an astounding drop of just 10% from its second weekend—and is estimated to pull in around $27 million to $30 million for the Labor Day holiday weekend. If it makes more than $30 million, it’ll break the Labor Day record set by Rob Zombie’s Halloween in 2007—although that film set the record on its opening weekend, so if Crazy Rich Asians breaks it for its third week of release that’s another impressive feat altogether.

With this weekend’s tally, the film’s domestic total now stands at $110 million. Director Jon M. Chu has said he merely dreamed a film like this could get above $100 million, but for it to do so in such a short amount of time is a testament to the filmmaking, audiences’ hunger for a genuinely good (i.e. not lazy) romcom, and WB making a film that speaks intimately to a severely underserved and underrepresented section of audiences.

Warner Bros. also holds the #2 slot for the weekend, which goes to The Meg in its fourth week of release. The Jason Statham film picked up $10 million to bring its domestic total to $120.5 million, but its worldwide tally is already over $450 million—this one’s definitely getting a sequel.

As for new releases, Sony’s Searching pulled in an impressive $5.6 million at only 1,207 locations—a mere fraction of the number of theaters that the other major films are playing in, and roughly half the locations of Lionsgate’s sci-fi thriller Kin which pulled in only $3 million for the weekend. Additionally, MGM’s thriller Operation Finale launched with $6 million from 1,818 locations.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout continues to do gangbuster business, coming in at #3 with $6.9 million for the weekend and heading for a four-day total of $9 million. The film has now pulled in over $204 million domestically, surpassing the $195 million domestic total of Rogue Nation and eyeing the $209 million domestic total of Ghost Protocol. If it can cross $215 million domestic it’ll beat Mission: Impossible II’s franchise record. The critically acclaimed sequel finally bowed in China this weekend, pulling in a franchise-best opening day total of $25 million and a weekend total of $77 million. So its current $559.5 million worldwide total should get a hefty boost in the coming weeks.

Check out the weekend’s Top 10 estimates below, though keep in mind these don’t include estimates for Monday’s holiday.