Weekend Box Office: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Demolishes ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ & ‘Daddy’s Home 2′

In its second frame, Thor: Ragnarok has once again conquered all pretenders to the throne of box office titans. Taika Waititi‘s lively, colorful Marvel blockbuster will bring in some $56.6 million, bringing its domestic total to $211.5 million and its global take to well over $650 million. And in between its first and second weekend, the film has seen a 54% drop in ticket sales, which is a smaller decrease than even Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, one of the biggest hits of the year thus far, in its second frame. If Justice League weren’t coming out next weekend, Waititi’s film might have rode along for a third week at number one, but it will undoubtedly remain in the top five for a few more weeks at least.

Considering the feigned, sleep-inducing maturity of Murder on the Orient Express, it seemed almost certain that Thor: Ragnarok was going to rule its second weekend but the battle between the two biggest new releases was not expected. Neither was its outcome, as Kenneth Branagh‘s amiable-at-best Agatha Christie adaptation fell to Daddy’s Home 2, a largely mundane sequel to the surprisingly fascinating 2015 comedy. That sequel will end this weekend with an estimated $30 million against the $28.2 million that Branagh’s movie is expected to bring in by the end of today. Though the movie with the bigger name-brand cast, including Daisy Ridley and Johnny Depp, might have seemed like the more likely hit, the film’s antiquated premise and uninventive direction made a familial comedy with at least one comedic genius (Will Ferrell) as a lead the easy choice, even if Mel Gibson is also starring in the film.

Still, Daddy’s Home 2 has a ways to go to make up a $65 million budget, which seemingly largely went to pay for Ferrell, Gibson, Mark Wahlberg, and John Lithgow, and it won’t have the same success in the international market. The same could be said for A Bad Moms Christmas, which came in at fourth with $11.5 million, but that sequel only has $28 million to make up. A third Bad Moms movie could easily be justified at this point, at least in the financial sense, and the performance of Jigsaw, which came in at fifth with $3.4 million that brings the total domestic gross to $34.3 million, suggests that another one of these insufferable Saw movies is almost inevitable. That alone is enough to make one happy enough that the Thor series will likely continue on in perpetuity, especially if it continues to get work to major talents like Waititi.

