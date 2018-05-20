Weekend Box Office: ‘Deadpool 2’ Slices Its Way to a $125 Million Opening

0

Deadpool 2 had a strong opening weekend, debuting to $125 million at 4,349 locations. While that number wasn’t good enough to top the record set by the original Deadpool, which opened in February 2016 to $132 million, that number was easily enough to secure the #1 spot for the weekend and make the R-rated superhero comedy the biggest opening of the year behind Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.

Speaking of Infinity War, the superhero epic had a strong fourth weekend, pulling in $28 million domestic. That haul has now brought the film’s domestic total to $595, which is good enough for 8th place all-time. It will likely surpass Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The Avengers in the weeks ahead.

In third place, Book Club slightly surpassed expectations by bringing in $12.3 million over the weekend, showing that effective counterprogramming has its place, especially when the marketplace is dominated by superhero movies.

Fourth place went to the second weekend of Life of the Party, which earned an additional $7.7 million to bring its domestic total to $31 million. That puts the film slightly behind the last Melissa McCarthy/Ben Falcone picture, The Boss, which had earned $40 million after two weeks in theaters, but that film also opened in a less competitive mid-April frame.

Finally, the week’s other newcomer, Show Dogs, opened in sixth place with a $6 million haul. That’s kind of an underperformer showing that kids won’t go for just anything even if talking animal movies likely aren’t going away anytime soon.

Check out the full weekend estimates below, and come back next week when we’ll see how Solo, the first Star Wars movie to open in May since 2005’s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, fares over the Memorial Day weekend.