Weekend Box Office: ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Steals $62 Million

Warner Bros. might be a little apprehensive about the Fantastic Beasts franchise going forward. The new installment, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald pulled in $62 million at the domestic box off, over $12 million less than Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them did two years ago. Either people were scared off by the poor reviews or they simply didn’t take to the first Fantastic Beasts enough to want seconds. That being said, it looks like the studio might be able to coast this franchise off international. THR reports that the movie made $253.2 million worldwide, so that might be enough to keep Fantastic Beasts afloat, although looking to overseas for a lifeline is still kind of underperforming when you consider this is the continuation of the Harry Potter franchise.

To be fair to Fantastic Beasts, the film had some serious competition for families with the second weekend of The Grinch. The animated movie landed in second place with a weekend total of $38.1 million. The film has already grossed over $100 million in ten days to bring its domestic total to $126.5 million, and it promises to be a serious player over the holiday frame.

Bohemian Rhapsody also held well in its third weekend, pulling in $15.7 million to land it in third place with a domestic total of $129.7 million. It may not be the most honest look at Queen or the life of frontman Freddie Mercury, but that PG-13 rating is definitely paying dividends for the rock band’s biopic.

In terms of other news releases, Instant Family wound up in fourth place with $14.7 million, which is well behind Mark Wahlberg’s and Sean Anders’ previous efforts with the Daddy’s Home movies, but Paramount thinks Instant Family will have some legs thanks to its “A” CinemaScore.

Finally, Widows only earned a “B” CinemaScore and took the fifth spot with a weekend take of $12.3 million. The smart heist thriller may have fallen into a gap where people weren’t sure if it was just a popcorn movie or if it was more serious awards fare.

At the specialty box office, Green Book earned a solid per screen average of $12,520 from 25 screens while At Eternity’s Gate posted a per screen average of $23,000 from only four theaters.

