Weekend Box Office: ‘The Fate of the Furious’ Laps Competition with $38.6 Million

The Fate of the Furious is on top of the domestic box office for the second weekend in a row now with $38.6 million. That’s over three times more than its closest competition, DreamWorks’ still-thriving The Boss Baby, came in with over the weekend in its fourth frame. The placement of the eighth Fast and Furious movie at the box office should not come as a surprise to anyone – it’s biggest new competition this week turned out to be Born in China, a nature documentary from Disney narrated by John Krasinski. What is a little surprising is its 60% drop domestically from its opening weekend, even as it continues to extremely well in China and other international territories.

In China, The Fate of the Furious has already ably passed beyond the $300 million mark, bringing the foreign box office to a little over $744 million and the total gross box office to an astounding $908 million. There’s a good chance that next weekend could push the juggernaut passed the billion-dollar mark, even with the arrival of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 at most international box offices. The Marvel behemoth will no doubt open to a groundbreaking number at the domestic box office and international, but the run-off will likely flow toward The Fate of the Furious and The Boss Baby, which brought in $12 million in the second spot.

Elsewhere, Beauty and the Beast continued to hold steady in the top five, bringing in $9.9 million in its sixth frame to stand in third place; it’s total international take now stands at $1.1 billion. And somehow, Zach Braff‘s ignorable Going in Style remake held onto the fifth spot in its third frame with $5 million. The only new release to make it into the top five is Born in China, which took the fourth spot in the line-up with $5.1 million, just narrowly beating out Braff’s geriatric action-comedy. While hopes may have been high for Unforgettable and The Promise, both ended up just barely grasping at $4 million totals, underperforming against estimates that had them closer to $7 million by the end of the weekend. By next weekend, they will likely be forgotten, as will any movie that isn’t put out by the major studios. For better or worse, the summer season is upon us.

