Weekend Box Office: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2′ Soars to $145 Million

As expected, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has arrived with a massive domestic opening weekend, looking to tally up well over $145 million by the time Monday morning comes around. This would put the Marvel blockbuster right below Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in the list of the biggest domestic openings of 2017, which was also somewhat expected. This would count as the official kick off to the summer season at the movies and James Gunn‘s fascinating sequel, along with Ridley Scott‘s surprisingly audacious Alien: Covenant, will likely be one of the more unique entries of the season by the end of August.

The question now becomes how Guardians will perform in the weeks to come and if history is any indicator, it’ll be on top for at least another week. Next week brings two wide releases – King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Snatched – but neither of them have much momentum, whether from marketing or otherwise, to really give Guardians trouble. There’s an outside chance that Guy Ritchie‘s latest attempt to make historical literature fucking awesome could give the Marvel juggernaut a fight but it has exactly no buzz going into its opening weekend. That’s usually not a great sign. The same goes for Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn‘s adventure-comedy, which boasts little more than a great cast of women in a woefully familiar premise.

Otherwise, the top five at the box office looks identical to what it looked like on Friday. F. Gary Gray‘s The Fate of the Furious remains in the number two spot with $8.5 million, pushing its total domestic take past the $200 million mark, while DreamWorks’ tenacious The Boss Baby held onto the number three spot with $6.1 million. How to Be a Latin Lover had an impressive second weekend with $5.2 million estimated to come in by the end of today, making for another hit for star Eugenio Derbez. And then, finally, there is the titan that is Beauty and the Beast, which returns to the top five in its eighth frame after getting booted last week by The Circle‘s meager opening. Whether or not Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be able to match this sort of success in the weeks to come is one of the many questions to look forward to as the big studios begin their summer seasons.

