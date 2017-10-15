Weekend Box Office: ‘Happy Death Day’ Takes the Top Spot with $26.5 Million

0

Made for less than $5 million and with a notably lean marketing campaign, Happy Death Day is now the number one movie in America. By the end of today, it will still be the top contender at the box office, bringing in an estimated $26.5 million over this weekend. Next weekend will bring a number of wild cards, including Geostorm, A Madea Halloween 2, The Snowman, and Only the Brave, but for right now, the Blumhouse model has once again proven to be an ironclad method for studio production that yields both good movies and profit.

That being said, Blade Runner 2049 is undoubtedly a more substantial and visually daring work made for over $150 million. It’s also noticeably struggling at the box office. In its second frame, the sequel to Ridley Scott‘s iconic Blade Runner, helmed by Denis Villeneuve and shot by the great Roger Deakins, brought in $15.1 million to land in second place off of a production budget north of $150 million. On the face of it, that’s a genuine hit to the jaw for a film that has name recognition and is led by major actors like Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. If you ignore its franchise ties, however, the movie is making money in a nearly identical way as Villeneuve’s last film, Arrival. Last year, Arrival debuted at number three with $24 million and then dropped to $12 million in its second frame, going on to stay in the top five for another three weeks. Its unclear if Blade Runner 2049 will be able to pull the same thing off — Arrival also had a better foreign take — but the crash-and-burn talk around its box office performance is still a bit hyperbolic.

Indeed, Blade Runner 2049 ended up beating out The Foreigner, a uniquely boring Jackie Chan vehicle, which had the edge on Friday. The Foreigner will end up at third place with $12.8 million, beating out the still-thriving It at fourth with $6 million and The Mountain Between Us at fifth with $5.6 million. This is essentially how most prognosticators saw this weekend shaping up when tracking started coming in. Considering just how many potential hits are lined up for release this week, it’s unlikely that next weekend will shake out so cleanly but as always, we’ll see when we see.

Here’s your top five for the weekend: