Weekend Box Office: ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Leads Weak Top Five Over ‘Leap!’

Well, not much has changed since the Friday box office numbers came in. As had been expected, The Hitman’s Bodyguard is enjoying another weekend at the top of the chart in its second frame, bringing in a little over $10 million over the weekend, according to estimates. Meanwhile, Annabelle: Creation held tight in the second spot with $7.3 million in its third frame, bringing its cumulative domestic box office up to $77 million. That’s more than five times what the horror sequel cost to make and there’s still VOD and home video to take into account.

The sole opener of the weekend to chart, Leap!, an animated Canadian import about young ballet dancers, landed in third with $5 million. Comparatively, Birth of the Dragon and All Saints, the other notable openers, came in at eighth and fifteenth in this weekend’s charts, respectively. This is bad news for the domestic box office, and it will likely continue into next weekend, wherein the only noteworthy releases are a 3D version of Close Encounters of the Third Kind and the Weinstein Company’s Tulip Fever, a movie that has been delayed innumerable times at this point. If either of them chart in the top five, I will be genuinely surprised.

The good news here is that the lack of any worthwhile new releases next weekend might give some worthwhile movies some more time in the top five. Logan Lucky, which came in at number five with an estimated $4.3 million, is the best movie in the top ten by a mile and Wind River, which came in at fourth with $4.4 million, is probably the second best. If they can perform as well next weekend as they did this weekend, it won’t do much for breaking even or turning a profit – Wind River only cost $11 million to make and still is a ways off. What it does do is keep two well-directed original films in the top five, which is about as good as you can hope for as this wave of mediocre box office weekends continues on. Indeed, it won’t be until September 8th, when Andres Muschietti‘s It is unleashed, that the domestic box office will get a much-needed shot in the arm.

Here’s your top five estimates: