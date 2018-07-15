Weekend Box Office: ‘Hotel Transylvania 3’ Sails to $44 Million

0

While it was looking like Skyscraper could be an action movie winner for Dwayne Johnson, his latest outing was no match for the third entry in the Hotel Transylvania series. The animated family film took home $44 million on its opening weekend, the second-best opening in the series, which isn’t too shabby when you consider that this is the first Hotel Transylvania movie to open during the summer rather than September. The animated feature also took $46.4 million from overseas for a global start of over $100 million. Obviously, Sony hopes to take advantage of kids being out of school and that Transylvania will benefit from repeat viewings.

Meanwhile, Skyscraper faltered badly. It’s $25.5 million weekend wasn’t even good enough for second place, which went to the second weekend of Ant-Man and the Wasp earning $29.5 million. The Marvel sequel has made $133 million domestic and $151 million overseas.

Skyscraper had to settle for third place, and right now the film’s hopes are banking on China where the movie is set. The movie will open there on Friday, and that market will have to perform if the movie is to have any hope of earning back its massive $125 million budget. Nevertheless, this is definitely a blow to Johnson’s earning power as he’s shown that he can thrive in pre-existing franchises, but when trying to start one of his own (Baywatch, Rampage, Skyscraper), people are less interested.

At the indie box office, Eighth Grade generated the best per-screen average of the year thus far, pulling in $63,071 per screen on just four screens. Meanwhile, Sorry to Bother You expanded to 805 theaters and broke into the Top 10 with a weekend gross of $4.3 million. Finally, Gus Van Sant’s Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot made $83,120 with $20,780 per theater.

Check out the full Top 10 below. Next weekend The Equalizer 2, Unfriended: Dark Web, and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! will battle it out.