Weekend Box Office: ‘Incredibles 2’ Soars Past Records with $180 Million

0

The opening weekend for Incredibles 2 was a heroic affair. Disney and Pixar’s long-awaited sequel soared past expectations to a record-shattering $180 million at the weekend box office out of 4,410 theaters. That’s one hell of a tally for any film, and easily makes the superhero sequel the best animated debut by a long shot. Finding Dory previously held the crown with a $135 launch in 2016.

Incredibles 2 didn’t just break animation records, the film also secured the eighth-best domestic opening for any film, not adjusted for inflation, and landed the title of best debut for a PG-rated film, surpassing Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast remake, which opened to $174.6 million in 2017. The 20th Pixar film sees the return of the Parr family, finally back on screens after a 14-year wait, and the film has fared well with both critics and audiences alike, earning an A+ CinemaScore and sitting Certified Fresh with a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Overseas, Incredibles 2 has opened in 26% of the international market and picked up an addition $51.5. That brings the global opening total to a, well, incredible $231.5 million. Writer/director Brad Bird returns for the super-sequel along with the original voice stars Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, Samuel L. Jackson and newcomers Bob Odenkirk, Sophia Bush and Catherine Keener.

Ocean’s 8 strutted its way to the No. 2 spot in its second weekend, holding strong with another $19.5 million from 4,145 locations. Directed by Gary Ross and fronted by an all-star female cast, Ocean’s 8 stole the crown for the franchise-best opening last weekend with $41.5 million and the domestically tally is currently sitting pretty at $79 million two weeks. Worldwide, the sequel has grossed $116 million.

Landing at No. 3 is Warner Bros. and New Line’s new release Tag, which settled in to $14.6 million in 3,382 locations. The muted debut puts the the R-rated comedy slightly behind expectations and continues the year’s trend of healthy but muted debuts for adult-leaning comedies after Game Night ($17m opening) and Blockers ($20.5m opening).

Directed by Jeff Tomsic (Broad City), Tag stars Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner, Rashida Jones, Isla Fisher, Jake Johnson, Jon Hamm, Leslie Bibb, and Hannibal Buress as a group of friends locked in a thirty-year game of tag when it suddenly gets kicked into overdrive. The film landed a B+ CinemaScore from audiences.

Steering into No. 4 is Disney and Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, which dropped another 42% in its fourth frame with another $9 million from 3,182 screens. That brings the domestic tally to just $193 after four weeks, a strong sum for a non-Star Wars blockbuster but a disappointment for the usually box-office-breaking franchise. By comparison, Rogue One — Lucasfilm’s first Star Wars Story — hauled a near $22 million in its fourth week last year. However, that staggering opening weekend for Incredibles 2 should help take the sting off Solo’s box office crash and burn for Disney.

Deadpool 2, yet another holdover, landed the No. 5 spot at the weekend box office with another $8.6 million in its fifth week. That brings the film’s domestic tally inching towards $300 million domestically. To date, Deadpool 2 has earned $294.5 domestically and $689.5 worldwide. That puts the film a bit behind the Deadpool’s $783 million in 2015, but it’s still a heck of a cume for an R-rated blockbuster.

Holding strong of last week’s studio-best debut, A24’s horror sensation Hereditary earned another $7 million in its second week — a seriously impressive tally for a punishing R-rated horror film from a first-time director. That brings the domestic total to $27 million in just two weeks. Ari Aster’s tale of generational suffering and pernicious evil earned an unsurprising D+ CinemaScore, but critical acclaim has held steady since the film debuted to rave reviews at SXSW and it currently sits at 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film stars Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Gabriel Byrne and Milly Shapiro.

Sliding into No. 7 is Sony’s Superfly, a new release that fell behind expectations with an estimated $8.2 million from its five-day debut. Helmed by famed music video director Director X, the remake relocates to the Atlanta drug scene and stars Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell, Michael Kenneth Williams, Lex Scott Davis and Jennifer Morrison.

The final debut of the week is Gotti, the John Travolta passion project that rolled into just 503 theaters, earning $1.6 million this weekend after a famously troubled path to distribution. The film debuted at Cannes and was originally intended for a Lionsgate release in 2017 but the studio sold it back to the producers just two weeks before the planned release. Vertical Entertainment and Sunrider Productions co-distributed the film this weekend with MoviePass Ventures. Travolta stars as the infamous mobster in the film, which sports an incredible 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Check out the full box office numbers below (via Box Office Mojo)