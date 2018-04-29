Weekend Box Office: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Scores Biggest Opening Weekend of All-Time

0

The question with Avengers: Infinity War was never “Is it going to be a hit?” The question was, “How big of a hit?” And after this weekend, we see that it’s already landed in the record books. At an opening gross of $250 million, Infinity War now holds the record for biggest opening weekend of all-time beating out Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which previously held the title with an opening weekend of $248 million.

The question in the weeks to come will be if Infinity War has legs. On the one hand, it doesn’t have much in the way of competition for the next few weeks. Most studios have deigned to get out of the way with only small bits of counterprogramming like Tully and Overboard trying to withstand the onslaught of Infinity War. That being said, it’s not exactly the feel-good movie of the year, and while there’s plenty of banter and set pieces, the conclusion is kind of a bummer as opposed to something like Black Panther, which thrived on being a fun, uplifting picture. I don’t know if the ending will harm Infinity War, but I do think audiences will be eager for something like the lighthearted Deadpool 2 when it comes along on May 18th.

Internationally, Marvel dominated as well. Despite not opening yet in China (it will hit that country on May 11th), the movie has already grossed $630 million worldwide. It made $380 million from international territories, which is good enough for second biggest international gross of all-time (the current record holder is The Fate of the Furious).

At this point, it’s difficult to see any film on the horizon possibly dethroning Infinity War’s opening weekend title with the exception of Avengers 4 and/or Star Wars: Episode IX because in both cases people want to see how the story ends. Either way, Disney wins.

In other box office news, it was a fierce competition among familiar films. A Quiet Place keeps rolling and landed in the #2 spot with a cumulative total of $148 million, which is pretty amazing for a movie with a $17 million budget. In third place was I Feel Pretty, which pulled in another $8 million. Fourth place went to Rampage, which earned $7 million. And in another Marvel victory, Black Panther went back into the Top 5 and earned an addition $4 million in its 11th week of release.

Check out the full Top 10 below.