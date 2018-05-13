Weekend Box Office: ‘Infinity War’ Becomes Fifth Highest Grossing Film of All Time

0

In a surprise to absolutely no one, Avengers: Infinity War handily won its third weekend in release. The film pulled in an estimated $61.8 million to bring its domestic total to $547.8 million, but the big story this weekend was the film’s international performance. Infinity War finally opened in the highly lucrative Chinese market and pulled in a hefty $200 million, exceeding the entire runs of The Avengers and Captain America: Civil War in China. Perhaps surprisingly, this $200 million represents only the second biggest three-day opening ever in LC, which is a testament to just how huge the China market can be and explains why Hollywood is all about appealing to Chinese audiences.

In total, Infinity War brought in an estimated $349 million internationally this weekend, bringing its worldwide total to $1.6 billion. That makes Infinity War the #5 release of all-time worldwide, surpassing the worldwide grosses of both previous Avengers movies, Furious 7, Frozen, Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. It seems like a foregone conclusion now that Infinity War will pass Jurassic World to secure the #4 slot on the all-time chart, but from there it gets a bit trickier.

The Force Awakens stands at $2 billion, Titanic is at $2.1 billion, and Avatar holds the worldwide record with $2.7 billion. There’s one thing these three movies have in common: they were all released in December. Indeed, they were able to reach these astronomical heights because no other blockbusters stood in their way in January, February, and March, whereas Infinity War faces stiffer competition in the summer months that could level things off as we approach $2 billion. Avatar’s record seems out of the question to me, but we’ll see!

Domestically, Infinity War is the #8 highest-grossing film of all time, but I’m very curious to see if the film can surpass Black Panther’s $696.1 million, for which that Marvel release has secured the #3 slot. With Deadpool 2 and Solo on the horizon, it’s about to get very competitive at the multiplex.

Elsewhere this weekend, the Melissa McCarthy-fronted comedy Life of the Party earned a solid $18.5 million, although this is the first of her films directed by husband Ben Falcone that hasn’t cracked $20 million opening weekend. And the Gabrielle Union thriller Breaking In earned a swell $16.5 million against a budget of just $6 million.

And after six weeks of release, A Quiet Place is still doing spectacularly, pulling in $6.4 million over the weekend to bring its domestic total to a spectacular $169.5 million, which is just few million shy from Get Out’s domestic total.

Check back next weekend when we see if Deadpool 2 can replicate the expectations-crushing success of the first Deadpool.