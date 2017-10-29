Weekend Box Office: ‘Jigsaw’ Takes the Top Spot Over ‘Boo 2!’

0

Things are not looking good at the box office at the current moment. As estimates begin to come in for this weekend, it’s clear that Jigsaw is the victor, beating out far more worthwhile new releases like Thank You for Your Service and the overtly cynical Suburbicon. The latest Saw installment is currently looking at about $16.2 million in the till, making it one of the smallest weekend takes for a number one movie at the domestic box office in 2017. It’s also the worst box office take of the year for a premiering film, falling well below The Dark Tower. Cumulatively, this was the third worst domestic box office weekend of the year. If all of this doesn’t stop Lionsgate from continuing on with this joyless trash franchise, I honestly don’t know what will.

Below that, there weren’t many surprises to be found here. Tyler Perry‘s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween secured its second place ranking with $10 million, easily beating out Geostorm in third place with $5.6 million. As is often the case with Perry films, Boo 2! didn’t cost much to make at all ($25 million) and its $35 million domestic take thus far likely has covered the production budget and most marketing costs. Meanwhile, the Halloween comedy is making no money abroad which puts it in stark contrast with Geostorm, which has reached some $112 million globally, bringing it’s overall gross north of $135 million. It has also likely made back its $120 million price tag as well as marketing costs, just in a very different way.

There’s a similar dichotomy going on between Happy Death Day, which came in at fourth with approximately $5.1 million, and Blade Runner 2049, which just barely squeaked past Thank You for Your Service to land in fifth with $3.9 million. Blade Runner 2049 has enjoyed the same word-of-mouth success as Denis Villeneuve‘s last movie, Arrival, but it’s popularity overseas is what has saved this franchise from fiscal ruin off of its enormous $150 million budget. In contrast, Happy Death Day, a charming, clever slasher, cost less than $5 million to make and has now internationally made over $68 million.

It’s unlikely that Jigsaw will enjoy either of these forms of success in the coming weeks, especially with Thor: Ragnarok set to hit theaters this coming Thursday. Jigsaw cost double what Happy Death Day cost and couldn’t even muster half of its opening weekend gross. The audiences have spoken and Saw is no longer worth even the meager effort put into its production. Whether or not the studios will take notice of this is another subject altogether.

