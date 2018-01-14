Weekend Box Office: ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ Takes the Top Spot Again

0

With three major new releases opening this past Friday and a number of expansions from limited release, most notably The Post, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle remains the number one movie in America at the box office. An estimated $27 million will be added onto the Jake Kasdan-helmed film’s domestic total by the end of today, paving the road for the movie to cross the $300 million mark by the end of next weekend. Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson weren’t enough to make Central Intelligence, a far better movie than Kasdan’s, a bonafide hit, but the inclusion of name recognition seems to be the secret ingredient here. Whether or not this success will carry over to Johnson’s 2018 blockbusters – Rampage, Skyscraper, etc. – is a question I’m impatient to have answered.

The Post, now in wide release, will take second place with $18.6 million, bringing its domestic total thus far up to $23 million, which is a little under $4 million less than what Jumanji made in its fourth frame. Though many prognosticators had the movie set as an Oscar favorite, its lack of wins at the Golden Globes looks to have cooled its buzz a bit. Still, it was enough to dismiss all new releases that dropped this weekend, including a genuinely good movies (Paddington 2) and slight yet stylish entertainments, such as The Commuter, which is currently in third with $13.4 million.

In fact, The Commuter was the only new release to make it into the top five, despite Proud Mary showing up in fifth at the end of Friday. The Taraji P. Henson-led action-drama was ultimately overtaken by The Greatest Showman, which landed in fifth with $11.8 million, whereas Proud Mary ended up in eighth with $10 million. Meanwhile, Insidious: The Last Key, the fourth and hopefully last of these movies, held steady in fourth with $12.1 million, and there’s a chance it could remain there into next weekend. This coming Friday has three new releases – 12 Strong, Forever My Girl, and Den of Thieves – and none of them have much in the way of buzz or promise, 12 Strong being the only one with a possible in. Indeed, Jumanji might have another weekend or two of being king of the jungle.

Here’s your top five for the weekend: