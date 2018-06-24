Weekend Box Office: ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Devours $150 Million

0

No big surprises at the box office this weekend as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom easily stomped its way to #1 and slightly surpassed expectations to take in $150 million over the weekend. Although that’s well shy of the $208 million the previous movie made over its weekend three years ago, $150 million is still good for the fourth-highest opening of 2018, and the highest opening for a movie that wasn’t released by Disney. Additionally, the film crossed the $700 million mark worldwide. That includes $202.6 million from China alone, so the film has a shot at crossing the $1 billion mark like its predecessor.

In second place, Incredibles 2 has a big drop-off, but because it did so well in its opening weekend, that didn’t really matter. At $81.9 million, it was the largest second weekend of all time for an animated film, and one of the biggest second weekends of all-time for any movie. The film has now pulled in $350 million already and almost half-a-billion worldwide.

In other milestones, Ocean’s 8 crossed the $100 million mark, which could put it well on its way to compete against the other Ocean’s movies. While it may not dethrone Ocean’s Eleven, which earned $183 million, it’s got a solid shot to beat out Ocean’s Thirteen, which took in $117 million during its run back in 2007.

Another milestone that’s flying under the radar is A Wrinkle in Time crossing the $100 million mark. Although the film is now on DVD, it was able to become the first movie directed by an African-American woman to make more than $100 million thanks to playing with showings of Incredibles 2 at drive-ins. The film had made $98 million before Incredibles 2 came along last weekend.

Check out the full Top 10 below (via Box Office Mojo) and we’ll see how these films perform next week when Sicario: Day of the Soldado and Uncle Drew come along.