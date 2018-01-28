Weekend Box Office: ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ Dethrones ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’

0

Though the numbers for Friday were so close that I expected at least one switch in the top five, the same films have stayed in the same places over the entire weekend according to box office estimates. Maze Runner: The Death Cure, the concluding chapter in one of the most unremarkable YA adaptations to grace the screen thus far, ended up on top with $23.5 million, striking the final blow to get Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle out of the lead its held for over three weeks now. Jumanji will finish the weekend out with an extra $16.4 million to add onto its gargantuan $320-million-plus domestic take.

Below that, everything remained essentially the same. Hostiles, Scott Cooper‘s grim Western, snuck into the top five and ended up in third with $10.2 million in its first week in wide release, despite getting little or no love around the awards circuit. The Christian Bale-led epic kept the still-thriving The Greatest Showman in fourth place with $9.5 million, adding to a domestic take that’s crawling toward a $130-million-plus domestic gross. And finally, Steven Spielberg‘s slapdash The Post rounds out the top five with $8.8 million, bringing its grand domestic total up to $58.5 million.

Only Winchester has a somewhat wide run next weekend, which means we can expect a bleak showing at the box office for the first weekend of February, with Maze Runner likely ruling the roost again. It won’t be until February 9th arrives along with Fifty Shades Freed that we will finally see the box office surge again, while Black Panther will give the top five its first genuine colossus since Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle the weekend after that. For now, however, it’s still the annual dog days of the first quarter.

Here’s the top five for the weekend: