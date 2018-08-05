Weekend Box Office: ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Dominates In Second Weekend

0

Tom Cruise—that insane helicopter flying mountain climber, Olympic sprinter, and occasional actor—was unstoppable this weekend at the box office. Mission: Impossible – Fallout hauled in an impressive $35 million in its second weekend in theaters for just a 42% dip, handily taking home the top spot over Disney’s Christopher Robin, which debuted to the tune of $25,003,000.

It’s not a terrible showing for Winnie the Pooh and the rest of the Hundred Acre Wood crew; the live-action Ewan McGregor vehicle’s opening take was on the lower end of estimates but not entirely out of its expected opening range. Plus, the film is still sitting pretty critically with an A Cinemascore. It’s just simply not a match for the sixth Mission: Impossible movie, which, in fairness, A) Demands to be seen in IMAX, and B) Absolutely owns. (Read Matt Goldberg’s review right here.) With a choice between Winnie the Pooh’s undeniable adorableness and Cruise’s willingness to come very close to the sweet embrace of death for our entertainment, audiences chose Cruise.

Meanwhile, The Spy Who Dumped Me had a very respectable weekend, opening in third place with $12,350,000, pretty much exactly as estimated. The action-comedy from director Susanna Fogel—which sees Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon playing best friends roped into an international spy game—knocked Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and The Equalizer 2 out of the top three slots, which both sequels had been hanging on to with varying success since they debuted.

Not a fantastic couple of days at the movies for The Darkest Minds. Fox’s dystopian sci-fi—which stars Gwendoline Christie, Bradley Whitford, and Mandy Moore—opened to a tepid $5.8 million, good enough for eighth place.

Check out the full weekend estimates below, and check back next weekend when we see if Spike Lee‘s BlacKkKlansman can infiltrate the top ten or if it’ll be The Meg chomping up the competition.