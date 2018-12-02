Weekend Box Office: ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Games Another $25 Million

0

The weekend after Thanksgiving’s five-day box office battle is typically one of the quietest of the year, so my apologies to anyone who likes their box-office reports cutthroat and competitive: Ralph Breaks the Internet handily won the weekend yet again, pulling in $25.8 million and bring its total domestic haul to $119 million. Over last week’s holiday weekend, the Disney Animation flick—which sees John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman reprising their Wreck-it Ralph roles—became the second highest Thanksgiving debut of all time, behind only Frozen‘s $93.6 million bow in 2013.

Kid-friendly animation really ruled the day, with The Grinch plopping down in the number two spot with $17.7 million, which didn’t bode well for the weekend’s only new wide release, The Possession of Hannah Grace. The demon-fueled horror flick from Screen Gems only managed to conjure up $6.5 million in its debut. Directed by Diederik Van Rooijen, Hannah Grace stars Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell as a morgue employee who must attend to the body of a girl who died during an exorcism. The film’s one saving, uh, grace is that it was only produced for about $10 million.

The downward trajectory Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald might be something to keep an eye on; the Harry Potter sequel landed in fourth this weekend with $11.2 million, so far trending far behind the original Fantastic Beasts film. Director David Yates‘ sixth Wizarding World entry since 2007 saw a 62% drop-off from last weekend, the highest in the top ten.

Yorgos Lanthimos‘ madcap period piece The Favourite won the specialty box office. The film—which stars the dynamite trio of Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, and Olivia Colman—expanded to 34 theaters and took in $1.1 million, a location average of $32,500.

Check out the weekend's top 10 estimates below, and be back here next week to see if Natalie Portman can strike a tune with Vox Lux.