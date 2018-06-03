Weekend Box Office: ‘Solo’ Stalls Out; ‘Infinity War’ Eyes $2 Billion Worldwide

0

If you read yesterday’s box office report, you’ll know that there’s not much to celebrate this weekend, nor much in the way of surprises. Disney and Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is number one in its second weekend, but with a very weak haul and a sharp drop from its opening weekend. Down 65% from its debut, the film has eked out $148 million domestically, which is well-short of Rogue One‘s $286 million. Internationally, Solo has a total of $264.2 million, but it is certainly not hitting any expected high marks.

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, however (which comes in at number four this week, in its sixth week of release), is nudging towards $2 billion worldwide. It’s now currently around $35 million shy of being the fourth film to top $2 billion worldwide, and it still hasn’t opened yet in Japan. For what it’s worth, the current number three spot in this double billionaires club is Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $2.068 billion.

Fox’s Deadpool 2 continues to bring in a steady amount of box office power, landing again at number two this week, while newcomer Adrift (starring Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin) is the only new release to make much of a dent. That seafaring adventure, from STX Entertainment and Lakeshore, has brought in an admirable $11 million.

The micro-budget Upgrade, from Blumhouse’s BH Tilt along with Goalpost Pictures and Automatic Entertainment, comes in at number six with $4.5 million, with the second highest opening for a BH Tilt title (The Darkness opened to $4.9 million in 2016). Meanwhile, Paramount’s Book Club continues to be a solid performer, adding $6.8 million to its total.

The only real surprise of the weekend is perhaps Paramount’s Action Point, from Johnny Knoxville, which pulled in a meager $2.3 million from 2,032 locations. The movie, directed by Tim Kirkby, stars Knoxville as the owner of a low-rent amusement park. The “failure to amuse” jokes write themselves, people.

The full weekend estimates are below (via BoxOfficeMojo)