Weekend Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ and ‘Toy Story 4’ Win, ‘Stuber’ Sputters

As far as box office totals are concerned, the second weekend of July was won by a web-slinging teenager and a toy cowboy. Spider-Man: Far From Home has earned $45 million domestically over the course of the weekend, bringing its to-date total up to $274.5 million. Even more jaw-dropping is its worldwide total, which comes to over $847 million with the help of a foreign box office total of $572.5 million. This is Far From Home‘s second week in theaters which means the superhero sequel has a high likelihood of crossing the $1 billion mark.

Meanwhile, Pixar’s Toy Story 4 has held steady as the second-highest performer at the box office, adding $20.6 million to its $346.3 million domestic total. When it comes to its box office totals worldwide, Toy Story 4 has earned more than $771 million. Toy Story 4 has officially been in theaters for one month as of this weekend and it’s already doing better than previous Toy Story installments were doing in their respective gross-to-date totals and the end of their fourth weekend in theaters. Back in 2010, Toy Story 3 had earned $339 million domestically by the end of its fourth weekend while Toy Story 2‘s fourth weekend gross-to-date total came in at $140 million in 1999. And just to give some perspective on how this franchise has grown over the years: by the end of Toy Story‘s fourth weekend in theaters in 1995, its gross-to-date total was only $97 million.

There’s a big gap between Far From Home, Toy Story 4, and new kids on the block, Crawl and Stuber. Crawl‘s opening weekend total sits at $12 million domestically and $4.8 million in foreign markets, putting its worldwide opening weekend total at $16.8 million. This means Crawl has earned back its estimated $13.5 million budget and is on track to continue filling its coffers in the coming weeks.

Stuber sputtered during its opening weekend. Domestically, the buddy cop comedy only earned $8 million and drew in a paltry $3 million in foreign theaters. This brings its opening weekend worldwide total $11 million — a bit of a sweaty opening weekend for a Fox film. It’s quite possible Stuber could pick up steam if any word-of-mouth buzz percolates it in the coming weeks; for now, this figure is a bit of a worry.

Other previously released summer 2019 films are holding steady at the box office but are slowing down in their earnings. Yesterday ended its third weekend with $6.75 million domestically. Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin added another $5.9 million domestically and $14.6 million internationally, making its 2-month worldwide total hit $960.2 million. Horror offerings Annabelle Comes Home and Midsommar earned $5.5 million and $3.5 million, respectively here in the U.S. Rounding out the July 12-14 weekend box office is The Secret Life of Pets 2, which added another $3.1 million to its $147 million domestic total and Men In Black International, which took in $2.2 million domestically.

In perhaps the most interesting news of the weekend, A24’s The Farewell, starring Awkwafina and directed by Lulu Wang, has the best per theater average of any 2019 film released so far. The Farewell‘s domestic opening weekend total was $351,330. It seems like a small total, but as AwardsWatch founder Erik Anderson pointed out on Twitter, because The Farewell only opened in four theaters nationwide it has averaged approximately $87,000 per theater.

One film to keep an eye on is Disney’s live-action remake of 1994’s The Lion King. The film has already opened in China to great success, which could be a bellwether for its U.S. release on July 19. The Lion King‘s opening weekend total in China hit $54.7 million in three days. This is one of the stronger opening weekends for a Disney live-action remake in China in recent memory. Previous releases like Aladdin and The Jungle Book earned $18.8 million and $46.5 million respectively, during their opening weekends.