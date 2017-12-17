Weekend Box Office: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Soars to $220 Million

0

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will end today with approximately $220 million in the till, coming about $28 million short of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which holds the record for highest grossing opening weekend and highest grossing movie of all time, domestically speaking. Considering the fact that The Force Awakens had years of build up anticipation after the disappointing prequels, this is a immensely impressive total for The Last Jedi, which now has the second-highest domestic gross for its opening day and weekend in history. As far as the chronological order of release for the Star Wars canon, it bested Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s opening weekend take by about $65 million.

It helps that The Last Jedi is a genuinely lively and resonant film, despite its numerous shortcomings. Where Rogue One felt empty, tidy, and grossly manipulative, The Last Jedi is thrilling in its blend of tones, wild psychological undercurrents, and rebellious attitude towards its own mythology and canonization. In this sense, The Last Jedi is a more admirable feat than even The Empire Strikes Back, though Episode V‘s famed plot turns had far more dramatic punch than nearly anything in The Last Jedi. Indeed, The Last Jedi might be one of the most divisive blockbusters to come along this decade, which speaks to the amount of risks Rian Johnson took in what will be the first of many Star Wars movies he will oversee.

The scope of Johnson’s fiscal and creative success here makes discussing any other movies in the top five somewhat of a joke. Animated movies did the best of the bunch, with Ferdinand and Coco taking second and third place with $13.3 and $10 million respectively, due to a not-incorrect belief that The Last Jedi is a bit too adult for some younger audiences. Wonder came in at fourth and brought in $5.4 million to tack onto the film’s already $100 million-plus domestic total, while Justice League now holds the fifth spot with $4.1 million, bringing the DC film’s domestic total up to $219.4 million. I wouldn’t expect the top five to get back to business-as-usual until 2018 rolls in, considering Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Greatest Showman, and Pitch Perfect 3 are its major competition next weekend, as well as Oscar hopeful The Post. All of them will struggle for a spot in the top five next weekend, but none of them will touch The Last Jedi.

Here’s your top five at the box office for the weekend: