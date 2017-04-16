Weekend Box Office: ‘The Fate of the Furious’ Eyes Global Record with $532.5 Million

0

Domestically, The Fate of the Furious is undoubtedly a hit, if not the juggernaut that some producers might have hoped for in the wake of Furious 7, the franchise’s biggest moneymaker and best-reviewed entry to date. Right now, the movie is in the number one spot with some $100.1 million estimated for the entire weekend, which is nothing to sniff at even in the lunatic world of the domestic box office. It’s next to certain that the film will also be on top for the next two weekends until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 comes in and wrecks the place.

Internationally, however, The Fate of the Furious is a leviathan. Current estimates have the worldwide box office coming in at $532.5 million in its first weekend, thanks to the film also opening in China. This would make the action spectacle the new high-water mark for global weekend openings. On top of this, the film has already made up well over double its production budget – a whopping $250 million – in its first weekend. It’s also well over one-third of the monolithic total worldwide take of the previous film, which tapped out at $1.5 billion when all was said and done. It’s success in China points toward the power of hits with an international flavor and a taste for outrageous spectacle to outpace movies that simply bring in the big bucks domestically. For context, The Fate of the Furious just had a better opening weekend worldwide than The Force Awakens did specifically because the Star Wars joint didn’t hit China for a week or two after its domestic bow.

So, while Vin, Dwayne, and the gang are practicing their Scrooge McDuck bank dives, the rest of the top five looked positively paltry. Taking second place after a surprising two-week reign, The Boss Baby took in $15.5 million, continuing to beat the otherwise tremendously lucrative Beauty and the Beast, which held strong in third place with $13.6 million. Meanwhile, Smurfs: The Lost Village ($6.5 million) and Going in Style ($6.3 million) landed in fourth and fifth place, and will almost certainly be cast out of the top five next week. As for The Fate of the Furious, it’s now the second biggest domestic opening of 2017 and will likely remain in the top ten by years ends, bumped only by Star Wars and Marvel properties. Nevertheless, it’s now a groundbreaker in the global box office and we now must brace for a ninth installment of this nonsense.

Here are the numbers: