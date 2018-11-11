Weekend Box Office: ‘The Grinch’ Snowballs to a $66 Million Debut

0

Despite tasty options like Overlord and The Girl in the Spider’s Web opening this weekend, audiences definitively chose a heaping portion of sauerkraut and toadstool sandwich with arsenic sauce. Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch easily topped the box office in its debut, stealing an impressive $66 million on just over 4,000 screens.

The Grinch is an animated update on Seuss’s iconic tale of a curmudgeonly green mountain hobo who hates Christmas and the Who’s who celebrate it. Avengers: Infinity War star Benedict Cumberbatch voices the title character this time around, lending his trademark baritone to a voice cast that also includes Angela Lansbury, Kenan Thompson, and Rashida Jones. Collider’s Film Editor Matt Goldberg wasn’t exactly thrilled with the animated flick, noting that The Grinch is less movie than it is “a bauble designed to distract children for an hour and a half.” But like I said yesterday, that might partially account for the film’s success; when it comes to entertaining the kids, The Grinch‘s only competition was A) The months-old Smallfoot or B) Dealing with the realization that you’re a terrible parent bringing your child to see Overlord.

Speaking of: Overlord didn’t exactly light up the box office in its debut. The Bad Robot Nazi-zombie WWII movie from director Julius Avery opened to a lackluster $10.1 million on 2,859 screens. Still, it’s a better debut that The Girl in the Spider’s Web, which couldn’t crack the top three in its box office debut with $8 million. Fede Alvarez’s take on the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo universe—starring Claire Foy as the titular tatted-up Lisbeth Salander—was beat out by The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, which earned $9.5 million in its second weekend.

Check out the weekend’s top 10 estimates below, and be back here next week to see if Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald can transfigure itself into a hit.