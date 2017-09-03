Weekend Box Office: ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Scores Unexpected Hat Trick

0

Here’s how bad this week’s two main openers did. Close Encounters of the Third Kind, re-released in 3D for its anniversary, came in at number thirteen, right below Wonder Woman, which has been out for over three months at this point. That was the best of the bunch and in most circles, it wouldn’t even count as a new release.

To get to the truly new releases, you’d have to go all the way down to number twenty-three and twenty-four. The Weinstein Company’s forever-delayed Tulip Fever will bring in $1.2 million by early estimates for the weekend, while Pantelion’s Hazlo Como Hombre is estimated to take in a little over $1.1 million, respectively. To add salt to the wound, they both placed behind the IMAX screenings of the first episode of Inhumans, which came in with $1.5 million and was showing in a little more than half the theaters Tulip Fever was in.

Not since the early 1990s has a Labor Day weekend been without a new wide release and its been about two decades since we saw the box office drop so low. This didn’t put much of a dent in the top five, however. The Hitman’s Bodyguard continued its streak at number one, making it an official hat trick, but the action-comedy is looking to take in $10.3 million by the end of Sunday with an extra $2 million or so coming in over the Monday holiday. Similarly, Annabelle: Creation continued to do steady business in second place, bringing in another $7.3 million, down only 5% from last week’s take.

Wind River‘s ascension in the charts likely has peaked this weekend, as the thriller placed in third with $5.8 million and will likely get over $7 million by the end of Monday. The go-to family movie, Leap!, held steady in fourth with $4.8 million and the best movie currently in wide release, Logan Lucky, is looking at approximately $4.4 million by the end of today to keep its place in fifth. If you switched Leap! and Wind River on the chart, you’d have the exact same list as last weekend, which is not a good look for an industry that’s clearly in crisis mode. Next weekend will bring It and a small boon for Warner Bros./New Line but the issues with big-studio thinking that this summer has brought to the fore won’t just disappear. We still have Thor: Ragnarok and Justice League to look forward to as event releases but if studios are now completely dependent on DC and Marvel movies like these doing well to keep their businesses and employees afloat, we’re in serious trouble.

