Weekend Box Office: ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Takes the Top Spot

The success of The Hitman’s Bodyguard, which will lead this weekend at the box office with $21.6 million, is good news for a movie that cost $29 million or so to make. With next weekend looking like a complete dead zone — unless you’re particularly pumped for Sony’s All Saints — the action-comedy looks primed to make back its cost of production. By the time it lands on VOD and home video, it could even turn a bit of a profit. For a movie that’s only redeeming quality is its leads, Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, that’s a small victory in a summer that’s been rife with failures and mediocrities saved only by their foreign box office performance.

Even taking this victory into account though, $21.6 million is no one’s idea of big hit. It’s a little more than what Baby Driver made in its opening weekend, but The Hitman’s Bodyguard doesn’t have the critical praise or word-of-mouth buzz that Edgar Wright‘s hugely satisfying action-comedy rode so ably. It’s also a sizable drop from August’s biggest hit, Annabelle: Creation, which came in at number two this weekend with $15.5 million from its $35 million opening, dropping about 56% in its second frame. With no help from the foreign box office, The Hitman’s Bodyguard will likely still eek out a profit but just barely.

The road ahead looks much less charitable for the best movie currently in wide release, Logan Lucky, which landed at number three with $8 million. Steven Soderbergh‘s return to popular filmmaking cost about as much to make as The Hitman’s Bodyguard and sports a much bigger cast, but its marketing was noticeably less effective than this weekend’s winner. The very same could be said about The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, which landed in fifth with $5.1 million in its second frame.

Both of those movies will have to fight to get anywhere near turning a profit, which is not the case with Christopher Nolan‘s Dunkirk. The war epic dropped to fourth place this weekend with $6.7 million in the till after five weeks in the top five. By the end of next weekend, it will likely have passed $170 million off of a budget of around $100 million. Nolan knows how to utilize a big screen, which is a major part of what makes him so popular, but his technical knowledge has always far outweighed the emotional and philosophical resonance of his movies. Still, for a generation of movie lovers who are less and less interested in actually going to a movie theater, having an artist who knows how to use an IMAX screen to its full potential is something of a gift.

