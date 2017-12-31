Weekend Box Office: ‘The Last Jedi’ Passes $1 Billion Globally

0

Well, it happened. With 2018 less than 12 hours away, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has passed $1 billion at the global box office, joining an elite tier of movies from 2017 to do so, including Beauty and the Beast and The Fate of the Furious. Not exactly surprisingly, The Last Jedi has the dubious honor of being the only genuinely good movie to pass the mark this year. It’s also now the highest grossing film of 2017 domestically, beating out serious competition from Wonder Woman, Beauty and the Beast, and Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 for the prize. None of this should come as a surprise to anyone who is masochistic enough to keep an eye on these numbers.

The Last Jedi also ended up on top for the third weekend in a row, making $52.4 million at the domestic box office. It just narrowly beat Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which remained strong in second place with $50.5 million, pushing the reboot past the $150 million mark domestically. Below that, things remained the same since Friday’s showings, with Pitch Perfect 3 bringing in $17.7 million in third and The Greatest Showman bringing in some $15.2 million in fourth. The only animated movie in the top five currently, Ferdinand, held at fifth with $11.6 million.

This will likely be Ferdinand‘s last week in the top five, what with Insidious: The Lost Key hitting multiplexes next weekend. There likely won’t be a major shake-up in the top ten until Maze Runner: The Death Curse hits theaters in late January, and we likely won’t see a real box office champ until Black Panther arrives in February. For now, Star Wars and Disney are once again on top of all at the box office, as it was in 2016 and likely as it will be in 2018. See you in the new year!

Here’s your top five for the weekend: