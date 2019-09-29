Weekend Box Office: ‘Abominable’ Gets #1 Spot with a $20.8 Million Opening

0

Abominable, the latest animated film from Dreamworks Animation, is the big winner at the box office the weekend of September 27. The movie stars Chloe Bennett (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as one of a group of kids who must help a very cute and magical Yeti find its way back home. Abominable has hit predictions, bringing in $20.8 million domestically and $10.2 million internationally for a $31 million worldwide total. Shown in 4,242 theaters in the U.S., the movie did very well averaging nearly $5,000 per theater and grabbing an A CinemaScore, too. Despite this admirable first weekend, Abominable has a long way to go before it can be considered a financial win; it has considerable ground to cover in earning its estimated $75 million budget back.

Downton Abbey‘s earnings dipped 53% this week despite adding 311 theaters, putting it in the number two spot in its second weekend. The biggest Focus Features release of all time brought in $14.5 million domestically and its international earnings currently total $48.6 million for a global total of $107 million. An even better sign of the film’s success is its domestic per-theater average; Downton is bringing in $4,277 per theater now.

Hustlers is holding strong as it goes into its third week, with sales slowing slightly (down 31.8%) but the numbers still promising. The movie raked in $11.5 million domestically and another $3 million combined from international showings. This brings Hustlers global total up to $95 million — a stunning result, especially considering this STX Film was made on an estimated $20 million budget.

Keeping things interesting in the top 10 chart this weekend are the only horror and sci-fi offerings currently in theaters: IT: Chapter Two and Ad Astra, respectively. These two are neck-and-neck, with IT: Chapter Two bringing in $10.4 million domestically and the B CinemaScore Ad Astra earning $10.1 million. Both movies hit different, unique sweet spots for different audiences, which is likely contributing to their continued strong showing at the box office. This good run could end soon for them both with Joker on the horizon, threatening to steal viewers in its first weekend.

The other newcomer at the box office is the Judy Garland biopic Judy, starring Renee Zellweger, which did surprisingly well after a shaky start at the beginning of this weekend. Currently in the number seven spot in the charts, Judy earned a cool $3 million. Sales were slow on Friday as Judy earned $900,000 domestically but sales slowly picked up on Saturday and Sunday. Sales peaked on Saturday here in the U.S., with Judy netting $2,638 per theater in the 461 theaters is was available in.

Rounding out the chart are the veterans of the box office (at this point): Good Boys, Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King, and Angel Has Fallen. As far as domestic sales go, Good Boys brought in $2 million, The Lion King earned $1.6 million, and Angel Has Fallen nabbed $1.5 million. It’s worth noting that The Lion King is now in its 11th week but thanks to its still-fruitful run it theaters worldwide, the movie’s worldwide gross has hit $1,639M.

Expect the box office to get all sorts of topsy-turvy next weekend as Joker finally makes its way into theaters. Will there be shake-ups? Yes. Will there be surprises? Absolutely. Will it be interesting to see how it all goes down? You betcha.