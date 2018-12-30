Weekend Box Office: ‘Aquaman’ Nears $750 Million Worldwide, Passing ‘Justice League’ and ‘Suicide Squad’

Aquaman ruled the high seas of the box office for the second weekend in a row. The Warner Bros. superhero film brought in an estimated $51.6 million this weekend, falling only 24% from its opening weekend to shore up a domestic total of $188.8 million thus far. That’s the best showing of a new release for this holiday season by a significant amount.
The week-to-week drop (or lack therof) is particularly notable, as Batman v Superman fell 69%, Suicide Squad fell 67%, and Man of Steel fell 64% in their respective second weekends. Granted, opening during the holidays is very different from opening in the summer—films can even increase post-Christmas Day given that kids are out of school—but it’s still notable. Even Wonder Woman, which was considered to have a strong box office hold in its second weekend by all standards, fell 45% in its second weekend.
That speaks to strong word of mouth for Aquaman, which is also just crushing it overseas. The film pulled in another $85.4 million internationally this weekend, bringing its worldwide total to $748.8 million thus far. Aquaman has already grossed more than Justice League ($657.9 million), Man of Steel ($668 million), and Suicide Squad ($746.8 million) did in their entire runs. It’ll likely surpass Wonder Woman’s $821.8 million haul in the coming weeks, and if it cracks $873.6 million it’ll swim past Batman v Superman to become the highest-grossing DC movie of this DC Extended Universe era, which seems highly likely. Talk about a box office surprise.
Elsewhere at the box office, Mary Poppins Returns is flying high with $28 million this weekend, an 18% improvement over its first weekend of release. That brings its domestic total to $98.9 million with a worldwide gross of $173.3 million. If the film nabs a Best Picture Oscar nomination like some are predicting, expect that number to soar even higher.
Bumblebee clinched the #3 slot with $20.5 million in its second weekend, bringing its domestic total to a respectable $64.6 million. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, meanwhile, pulled in another $18 million for a domestic total north of $100 million. Now true justice would be the excellent Into the Spider-Verse scoring Aquaman-like numbers. If only.
Christmas Day saw two new releases hit theaters: Adam McKay’s political satire Vice and the Will Ferrell/John C. Reilly comedy Holmes & Watson. In a true shocker, Vice outperformed the poorly reviewed Holmes & Watson with $7.8 million this weekend versus Holmes & Watson’s $7.4 million. With a domestic total of $17.7 million, Vice now stands as Annapurna Pictures’ biggest box office hit since beginning to distribute its own films starting with last year’s Detroit.
Check out the full Top 10 estimates below.
|Rank
|Title
|Weekend
|Total
|1.
|Aquaman
|$51,550,000
|$188,785,000
|2.
|Mary Poppins Returns
|$28,019,000
|$98,929,758
|3.
|Bumblebee
|$20,500,000
|$66,778,020
|4.
|Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
|$18,315,000
|$103,643,730
|5.
|The Mule
|$11,780,000
|$60,738,465
|6.
|Vice
|$7,791,044
|$17,697,159
|7.
|Holmes & Watson
|$7,300,000
|$19,706,408
|8.
|Second Act
|$7,210,000
|$21,760,000
|9.
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|$6,532,000
|$175,713,583
|10.
|The Grinch
|$4,200,000
|$265,538,485