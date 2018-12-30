Facebook Messenger

Weekend Box Office: ‘Aquaman’ Nears $750 Million Worldwide, Passing ‘Justice League’ and ‘Suicide Squad’

Aquaman ruled the high seas of the box office for the second weekend in a row. The Warner Bros. superhero film brought in an estimated $51.6 million this weekend, falling only 24% from its opening weekend to shore up a domestic total of $188.8 million thus far. That’s the best showing of a new release for this holiday season by a significant amount.

The week-to-week drop (or lack therof) is particularly notable, as Batman v Superman fell 69%, Suicide Squad fell 67%, and Man of Steel fell 64% in their respective second weekends. Granted, opening during the holidays is very different from opening in the summer—films can even increase post-Christmas Day given that kids are out of school—but it’s still notable. Even Wonder Woman, which was considered to have a strong box office hold in its second weekend by all standards, fell 45% in its second weekend.

That speaks to strong word of mouth for Aquaman, which is also just crushing it overseas. The film pulled in another $85.4 million internationally this weekend, bringing its worldwide total to $748.8 million thus far. Aquaman has already grossed more than Justice League ($657.9 million), Man of Steel ($668 million), and Suicide Squad ($746.8 million) did in their entire runs. It’ll likely surpass Wonder Woman’s $821.8 million haul in the coming weeks, and if it cracks $873.6 million it’ll swim past Batman v Superman to become the highest-grossing DC movie of this DC Extended Universe era, which seems highly likely. Talk about a box office surprise.

Elsewhere at the box office, Mary Poppins Returns is flying high with $28 million this weekend, an 18% improvement over its first weekend of release. That brings its domestic total to $98.9 million with a worldwide gross of $173.3 million. If the film nabs a Best Picture Oscar nomination like some are predicting, expect that number to soar even higher.

Bumblebee clinched the #3 slot with $20.5 million in its second weekend, bringing its domestic total to a respectable $64.6 million. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, meanwhile, pulled in another $18 million for a domestic total north of $100 million. Now true justice would be the excellent Into the Spider-Verse scoring Aquaman-like numbers. If only.

Christmas Day saw two new releases hit theaters: Adam McKay’s political satire Vice and the Will Ferrell/John C. Reilly comedy Holmes & Watson. In a true shocker, Vice outperformed the poorly reviewed Holmes & Watson with $7.8 million this weekend versus Holmes & Watson’s $7.4 million. With a domestic total of $17.7 million, Vice now stands as Annapurna Pictures’ biggest box office hit since beginning to distribute its own films starting with last year’s Detroit.

Check out the full Top 10 estimates below.

Rank Title Weekend Total
1. Aquaman $51,550,000 $188,785,000
2. Mary Poppins Returns $28,019,000 $98,929,758
3. Bumblebee $20,500,000 $66,778,020
4. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse $18,315,000 $103,643,730
5. The Mule $11,780,000 $60,738,465
6. Vice $7,791,044 $17,697,159
7. Holmes & Watson $7,300,000 $19,706,408
8. Second Act $7,210,000 $21,760,000
9. Ralph Breaks the Internet $6,532,000 $175,713,583
10. The Grinch $4,200,000 $265,538,485
