Weekend Box Office: ‘Aquaman’ Nears $750 Million Worldwide, Passing ‘Justice League’ and ‘Suicide Squad’

0

Aquaman ruled the high seas of the box office for the second weekend in a row. The Warner Bros. superhero film brought in an estimated $51.6 million this weekend, falling only 24% from its opening weekend to shore up a domestic total of $188.8 million thus far. That’s the best showing of a new release for this holiday season by a significant amount.

The week-to-week drop (or lack therof) is particularly notable, as Batman v Superman fell 69%, Suicide Squad fell 67%, and Man of Steel fell 64% in their respective second weekends. Granted, opening during the holidays is very different from opening in the summer—films can even increase post-Christmas Day given that kids are out of school—but it’s still notable. Even Wonder Woman, which was considered to have a strong box office hold in its second weekend by all standards, fell 45% in its second weekend.

That speaks to strong word of mouth for Aquaman, which is also just crushing it overseas. The film pulled in another $85.4 million internationally this weekend, bringing its worldwide total to $748.8 million thus far. Aquaman has already grossed more than Justice League ($657.9 million), Man of Steel ($668 million), and Suicide Squad ($746.8 million) did in their entire runs. It’ll likely surpass Wonder Woman’s $821.8 million haul in the coming weeks, and if it cracks $873.6 million it’ll swim past Batman v Superman to become the highest-grossing DC movie of this DC Extended Universe era, which seems highly likely. Talk about a box office surprise.

Elsewhere at the box office, Mary Poppins Returns is flying high with $28 million this weekend, an 18% improvement over its first weekend of release. That brings its domestic total to $98.9 million with a worldwide gross of $173.3 million. If the film nabs a Best Picture Oscar nomination like some are predicting, expect that number to soar even higher.

Bumblebee clinched the #3 slot with $20.5 million in its second weekend, bringing its domestic total to a respectable $64.6 million. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, meanwhile, pulled in another $18 million for a domestic total north of $100 million. Now true justice would be the excellent Into the Spider-Verse scoring Aquaman-like numbers. If only.

Christmas Day saw two new releases hit theaters: Adam McKay’s political satire Vice and the Will Ferrell/John C. Reilly comedy Holmes & Watson. In a true shocker, Vice outperformed the poorly reviewed Holmes & Watson with $7.8 million this weekend versus Holmes & Watson’s $7.4 million. With a domestic total of $17.7 million, Vice now stands as Annapurna Pictures’ biggest box office hit since beginning to distribute its own films starting with last year’s Detroit.

Check out the full Top 10 estimates below.