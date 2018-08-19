Weekend Box Office: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Nabs Best Romcom Debut Since 2015

0

Horrible news today for that one estranged relative you don’t see very often who complains on Facebook that Hollywood is getting “a little too colorful”: Crazy Rich Asians dominated the box office this weekend, taking in $25.2 million over three-days and totaling a $34 million tally in its first five-day debut. Despite its lavish title, Jon M. Chu‘s romantic comedy—the first American studio film in decades to feature an all-Asian cast—only cost $30 million to make.

This is fantastic news for anyone who still believes in the power of the rom-com, a genre that has seen a steady downward slope right out of the box office (and right on to Netflix, which has produced gems like Set It Up and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before). The last romantic comedy to tune up a debut like Crazy Rich Asians was the Amy Schumer and Judd Apatow vehicle Trainwreck, which bowed to $30.1 million in 2015.

Elsewhere, The Meg is still churning out a sizeable wake, chomping down on $21,150,000 this weekend, good enough for second place. This gives Warner Bros. the top two spots at the box office, proving it is possible to fuck up Batman and Superman but somehow move diversity a step forward in Hollywood and get audiences out to a giant shark movie at the same time.

Director Peter Berg‘s latest ode to how cool and awesome Mark Wahlberg is, the action-drama Mile 22, got off to a lukewarm $13,620,000 start. The number is good enough for third place but still lands far below expectations and with the thud of a B- CinemaScore. (Our own Matt Golberg described Mile 22 as “borderline unwatchable” in his review.)

In this week’s “well what did you expect” portion of the news, Billionaire Boy’s Club—the ensemble drama starring disgraced actor Kevin Spacey—banked just under $500 across eight theaters for a per-location average of $62.50. The film’s opening day took in a reported $126 altogether; boiled down, this means at least one theater sold only a single ticket. I am never going to see Billionaire Boy’s Club, but I am fascinated by the person who took the time to go see a new Kevin Spacey film by themselves. Reach out to me. Tell me your story.

