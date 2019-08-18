Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Weekend Box Office: ‘Good Boys’ Scores with $21 Million; Other Newcomers Bomb

by      August 18, 2019

0

While Us scored Universal Pictures the only #1 box office debut for an original film in earlier this year, the studio can now boast they’ve accomplished this feat twice in 2019. The original R-rated comedy Good Boys opened in first place at the box office this weekend with an impressive $21 million opening weekend, giving the comedy genre a much needed boost after films like Stuber, Long Shot, and Late Night were D.O.A. It also scored the second biggest opening weekend for a comedy in 2019 so far, right behind A Madea Family Funeral’s $27 million bow.

Comedies have been dying on the vine this year, both in terms of traditional two-handers and blockbuster comedy-actioners like Men in Black: International. My gut tells me Good Boys just enjoyed being the right movie at the right time—there’s not a ton out to see right now, and the marketing was pretty perfect in selling it as an earnest, pre-teen Superbad. There’s not much left on the calendar this year in terms of traditional comedies, but perhaps Jojo Rabbit, Zombieland: Double Tap, or Super Intelligence will continue the Good Boys streak.

hobbs-and-shaw-statham-johnson-stand-off

Image via Universal Pictures

Universal also scored the second slot at the box office this weekend, as the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw pulled in another $14.1 million and surpassed $400 million worldwide. Many analysts had Hobbs & Shaw winning the weekend, so Good Boys’s performance is a pleasant surprise all around.

Aside from Good Boys, however, it was very bad news for new releases. The animated sequel The Angry Birds Movie 2 pulled in $10.5 million, which is significantly lower than the $38 million opening weekend of the first movie even though the sequel garnered far higher critical praise. New Line’s critically acclaimed (and genuinely great) Blinded by the Light bombed with $4.1 million despite a stellar A- CinemaScore—so consider this your official suggestion to see this movie in theaters before you regret not taking the plunge. The Cate Blanchette-fronted Where’d You Go Bernadette, meanwhile, pulled in a mere $3.5 million, making it one of the lowest grossing wide debuts of Richard Linklater’s career.

The shark sequel 47 Meters Down: Uncaged didn’t fare quite as terribly as some expected, pulling in $9 million versus the original film’s $11.2 million debut. The CinemaScore, however, was a C+, suggesting opening weekend audiences weren’t particular fond of the movie.

blinded-by-the-light-image

Image via Warner Bros.

In terms of holdovers, Disney’s The Lion King is officially one of the biggest movies ever made. Its worldwide total of $1.435 billion has now surpassed Avengers: Age of Ultron to secure the #9 slot on the all-time worldwide list, and it remains the highest grossing Disney Live Action movie ever made—with Disney Live Action referring to Disney-produced live-action films, and not Disney-owned live-action films like Marvel or Star Wars.

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, meanwhile, continues to hold well, dropping only 34% from last weekend. The lengthy R-rated film’s international rollout is currently underway, and its worldwide total stands at $180.5 million.

Check out the full weekend estimates below.

Rank Title Friday Total
1. Good Boys $21,000,000 $21,000,000
2. Hobbs & Shaw $14,140,000 $133,741,600
3. The Lion King $11,900,000 $496,107,985
4. The Angry Birds Movie 2 $10,500,000 $16,237,146
5. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark $10,050,000 $40,216,784
6. 47 Meters Down: Uncaged $9,000,000 $9,000,000
7. Dora and the Lost City of Gold $8,500,000 $33,909,724
8. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood $7,600,000 $114,348,212
9. Blinded by the Light $4,450,000 $4,450,000
10. The Art of Racing in the Rain $4,403,000 $16,881,187
Related Content
Previous Article
Martin Freeman on the Romcom 'Ode to Joy', the Possibility of More…
Next Article
‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ Surpasses ‘Skyfall’ as Sony’s Highest-Grossing Film Ever
Tags

Latest News

Close