Weekend Box Office: ‘Night School’ Graduates With $28 Million

Class is in session, my friends. Night School opened with full marks this weekend, earning $28 million from 3,010 locations. Director Malcolm D. Lee‘s comedy—which stars Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish—topped the opening of Jon M. Chu‘s Crazy Rich Asians, which you may remember went on to absolutely dominate the box office for several weeks on its way to $200 million globally.

Night School reteams Lee with producer Will Packer and Universal, the minds behind the surprise hit—and Haddish’s breakout role—Girls Trip. Night School isn’t earning nearly the amount of critical acclaim as that film but audiences seem to be loving it, with the movie sitting pretty with an A- CinemaScore.

Landing in second with a solid $23 million take is Smallfoot, Warner Bros. animated comedy featuring the voices of Channing Tatum, Danny DeVito, James Corden, and—one more time, in case you forgot—Zendaya. The film follows a tribe of Yetis who encounter a human being for the first time. Almost half the people who showed up for Smallfoot‘s were under the age of 25, but fellow kid-flick The House with a Clock In Its Walls still finished out the weekend in third place with $12.5 million, a 53% drop from its opening weekend.

The Nun still has a prayer, landing in fifth place with $5.4 million. In its fourth weekend, Corin Hardy’s Gothic spookshow beat out the debut of fellow horror film Hell Fest, which opened this weekend with $5 million. That’s a bit tepid, sure, but not exactly something to scream about for CBS Films; Hell Fest was reportedly budgeted at about $5 million.

Check out the weekend's top 10 estimates below, and check back next weekend to see of A Star Is Born can grab the spotlight.