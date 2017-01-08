Weekend Box Office: ‘Rogue One’ and ‘Hidden Figures’ Too Close to Call in Tight Race for #1

0

The weekend box office numbers are in, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story may have lost its #1 spot—but we won’t know for sure until final numbers are in on Monday. Indeed, Hidden Figures expanded to wider release this past weekend to great success, as the uplifting historical drama performed above expectations and earned a stellar A+ CinemaScore from audiences. The film topped Rogue One on Friday and earned an estimated $21.8 million for the weekend—which puts it in striking distance of ending Rogue One’s three-week reign atop the box office charts.

But it’s not over for the Star Wars story just yet. The film scored an estimated $22 million for the weekend, and if that number holds it’ll stay atop the box office charts. However, weekend estimates are only that—estimates—and final Monday numbers can often differ by a few million dollars. So as of right now, it’s unclear exactly who won the weekend. Though whoever comes out on top, Hidden Figures had a great showing and is enjoying a high profile just as Oscar nominations voting has begun.

While we don’t know Rogue One’s final numbers, we do know it’s toppled a couple of records. The film has now grossed $914.4 million worldwide, making it the fifth highest grossing release of 2016 globally and surpassing the totals of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($873 million) and The Secret Life of Pets ($876 million). And yesterday, the film entered the all-time Top 10 domestic grossers chart with a domestic total of $477.3 million, knocking Avengers: Age of Ultron out of the Top 10. It’s now the second highest grossing release of 2016 domestically and will no doubt become #1 as Finding Dory’s $486 million gross is within striking distance.

Elsewhere, Illumination Entertainment’s animated feature Sing continues to perform spectacularly, pulling in another $19.6 million to bring its global total to a staggering $356.9 million. But this weekend’s other new release besides Hidden Figures, the sequel Underworld: Blood Wars, underwhelmed with a mere $13 million. That’s a sharp drop from the $25 million opening of the prior installment, 2012’s Underworld Awakening, but the film has already grossed $45 million from international territories with more markets yet to open, so it could be a success based on foreign box office alone.

And just in time for the Golden Globes, La La Land rounds out the top five with $10 million over the weekend. The film has been slowly expanding since December and now stands at $51.7 million domestic, but somewhat surprisingly is also a pretty solid international success with a global gross of $86 million. $19.5 million of that came from South Korea alone.

Check out the full Top 10 below and check back tomorrow for the final results.