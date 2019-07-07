Weekend Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Dominates with $185 Million Holiday Debut

0

Spider-Man: Far From Home continues to dominate the holiday weekend box office. Tom Holland‘s second outing as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man has no doubt been one of the many aspects of Far From Home that has helped the film hit $93.6 million domestically from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7. Since opening July 2nd, Far From Home has pulled in a whopping $185 million for its first week in theaters as it enjoys the benefits of premiering during the Fourth of July holiday.

Fellow newbie Midsommar had a modest start during its first weekend in theaters. Over the course of the 3-day weekend, A24’s pagan horror film pulled in $6.6 domestically. This brings Midsommar‘s domestic box office total thus far to $10.9 million. Directed by Ari Aster and starring Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, and Will Poulter, Midsommar is one of the many horror films hitting theaters this summer alongside Child’s Play, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, and Annabelle Comes Home. No doubt Midsommar will help set the bar for how horror is going to be received during this 2019 summer season; it’s worth keeping an eye on how this does during its run to see how the others releasing after it will fare.

Speaking of Annabelle Comes Home, it held steady at the number four position this weekend bringing in $9.75 million. Only slightly ahead of that film was Yesterday, directed by Danny Boyle and starring Hamish Patel and Lily James, which brought in $10.75 million. And Pixar’s Toy Story 4 keeps a strong presence, sitting between Far From Home and Yesterday with a weekend domestic box office total of $34.3 million, bringing its domestic total after three weeks in theaters to a truly stunning $306.5 million.

Still fighting the good fight at the box office is Disney’s live-action remake Aladdin, which pulled in $7.6 million domestically during its seventh weekend in theaters. This weekend’s take brought Aladdin‘s domestic total up to $320 million. I suspect Will Smith‘s Genie was also able to grant Disney’s wishes for continued success in foreign markets since Aladdin crossed the $900 million mark this weekend, too. Other honorable mentions are Men in Black International, which brought in another $3.6 million over the weekend and Avengers: Endgame, likely seeing a boost from its theatrical re-release and pulling in $3.1 million.

With Alexandre Aja‘s Crawl, Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani-starrer Stuber, and another Disney live-action remake, The Lion King coming to theaters very soon, will these films be able to hold on to positions at the box office? It’s likely some will be knocked out of the Top 10 but it will no doubt be interesting to see who sticks around.