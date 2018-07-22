Weekend Box Office: ‘Equalizer 2’ Pulls Out the Surprise Win over ‘Mamma Mia!’ with $35.8M

0

Meryl Streep is no match for Denzel Washington, apparently. While it looked as though the Meryl-lite sequel Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! was on the road to victory at the weekend box office, the numbers for Washington’s first-ever sequel The Equalizer 2 rose significantly on Saturday, and the Antoine Fuqua-directed thriller is now expected to take the top slot with a weekend estimate of $35.8 million. That’s a hair over the $34.1 million that the first Equalizer pulled in its opening weekend, which went on to gross nearly $200 million worldwide.

Indeed the gritty thriller The Equalizer was a surprise hit when it opened in 2014, so I suppose it’s fitting that The Equalizer 2 pulls off a surprise of its own. The thriller was a hit with its targeted audience to the tune of an A CinemaScore, and ultimately surpassed initial projections of just how far The Equalizer 2 would climb in its opening weekend. Sony must be happy, and it’ll be interesting to see how the movie fares in the following weeks as it faces stiff competition from Tom Cruise in the form of Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

But the Mamma Mia! sequel was no slouch. The film—which brings Streep back for flashbacks only as Lily James takes center stage as the younger version of Streep’s character—grossed an estimated $34.4 million for the weekend. That’s well above the $27.7 million to which 2008’s Mamma Mia! debuted, which went on to gross an insane $609 million worldwide.

Elsewhere, Ant-Man and the Wasp pulled in another $16 million to bring its domestic total to $164.6 million thus far. It continues to roll out internationally, and the Marvel sequel’s worldwide total now stands at $353.5 million.

Check out the full Top 10 below, and check back next week when Mission: Impossible enters the summer box office fray.