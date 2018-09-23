Weekend Box Office: ‘The House with a Clock in Its Walls’ Ticks To $27 Million

0

Well, at least Cate Blanchett is having a good weekend, and in the grand scheme of things that’s really all that matters. The House with a Clock in Its Walls easily took the top spot at the box office this weekend, ticking past expectations to take in $26.8 million. Eli Roth’s PG-spookshow shared the top 3 spots with holdovers A Simple Favor—down only 35% in its second weekend to land at $10.4 million—and The Nun, which scared up another $10.2 million.

That’s it for the good news this weekend, folks, because the box office was downright dismal for a certain trio of buzzed-about festival films. Fahrenheit 11/9, the new documentary from Michael Moore—not Roger Moore, as I wrote yesterday, apologies Mr. Bond—tanked from the beginning, landing well below an expected $5-6 million tally to take in $3.1 million. Audiences who happened to catch the doc seemed to love it—the film currently has an A CinemaScore—but that doesn’t soothe the fact that 11/9 brought in $20 million less than Fahrenheit 9/11‘s opening weekend in 2004.

Meanwhile, both Life Itself and Assassination Nation couldn’t crack the top ten in their first weekend in theaters; heck, Assassination Nation just barely cracked the $1 million mark. Director Sam Levinson’s bloody black comedy—starring Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, and Abra as a crew of vengeful teenage girls—ended its debut weekend with $1.03 million.

And Life Itself, poor, innocent Life Itself, which director Dan Fogelman did no favors by striking back at across-the-board terrible reviews (not counting Weird Al Yankovic) with the ol’ “for the fans of manipulative storytelling, not the critics of manipulative storytelling” routine, nabbed a not-fantastic $2.1 million.

Check out the weekend’s top 10 estimates below, and come back next week to see if Smallfoot can leave prints at the box office.