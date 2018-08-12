Weekend Box Office: ‘The Meg’ Scores $44.5 Million, Swallowing the Competition Whole

Shark or no shark, it looks like audiences could just not stay out of the water this weekend. The Meg opened big, easily surpassing estimates by taking in $44.5 million in its first weekend. The film—which sees noted marine biologist Jason Statham taking on a massive prehistoric shark—knocked Tom Cruise back down to second place, as Mission: Impossible – Fallout nabbed $20 million in its third weekend.
A big shark comes with a big price tag for Warner Bros., though. The Meg’s reported budget is $130 million, a number that the studio will need audiences overseas to show up for in order to pay for all that Megalodon action. On the other hand, The Meg is a movie in which Jason Statham fights a dinosaur shark, and if the world doesn’t want to spend money on that then maybe it truly is too late for humanity.
Elsewhere, Spike Lee‘s BlacKkKlansman opened strong, raking in $10.8 million over 1,500 locations, good enough for fifth place. That number is the auteur’s biggest opening in decades, a fact sweetened by an A- CinemaScore. Fellow newcomer Slender Man—Sony’s horror film with the terrifying premise of “remember 2011?”—opened in fourth place to $11.3 million, a more-than-respectable number considering its budget was $10 million.
As far as animals go: Sharks? Yes. Dogs? Apparently not. LD Entertainment’s Dog Days—a romantic comedy directed by Ken Marino and starring Vanessa Hudgens, Eva Longoria, and a few canine co-stars—opened straight to the pound with $2.63 million.
Check out the full weekend estimates below, and be back here next weekend to see if Mark Wahlberg‘s action thriller Mile 22 can be more than Option 3 at the box office.
|Rank
|Title
|Weekend
|Total
|1.
|The Meg
|$44,500,000
|$44,500,000
|2.
|Mission: Impossible – Fallout
|$20,000,000
|$161,967, 284
|3.
|Disney’s Christopher Robin
|$12,430,000
|$50,019,317
|4.
|Slender Man
|$11,325,000
|$11,325,000
|5.
|BlacKkKlansman
|$10,799,000
|$10,799,000
|6.
|The Spy Why Dumped Me
|$6,600,000
|$24,560,385
|7.
|Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
|$5,820,000
|$103,831,200
|8.
|The Equalizer 2
|$5,500,000
|$89,645,928
|9.
|Hotel Transylvania 3
|$5,110,000
|$583,141,290
|10.
|Ant-Man and The Wasp
|$4,048,000
|$203,518,344