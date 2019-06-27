Get Your Freak on with the Weirdest Movies on Netflix

0

There’s a fine line to walk when it comes to the quality of weird movies. If they’re bad enough, the negatives will outweigh the films’ quirkiness, but if they’re popular enough, they move out of the realm of “weird” and into the avant-garde and ground-breaking categories. (This is why neither Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant nor Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind made this list, since they’re at opposite ends of the quality spectrum.) But if you’re looking for something on the weird side of the streaming service, we have a few titles to suggest to you.

We did our best to bring you a good mix of sci-fi, horror-thrillers, dramas, actioners, and comedies, because when it comes down to it, any genre can get really, really weird. Take, for example, Creep, an obviously creepy thriller from Patrick Bice and Mark Duplass that anchors itself in the very idea of following the weirdest person possible. However, other movies on this list might need a little more explanation as to why they’re among the weirdest currently streaming on Netflix. Take Cloud Atlas, a perfectly good sci-fi story about many (many) characters living their lives in multiple timelines. The weirdness kicks in when Tom Hanks‘ far-flung future self starts talking in pidgin’ English about the true-true. If that brought a smile to your face, this is just the list for you!