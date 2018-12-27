‘Welcome to Marwen': Merritt Wever and Leslie Zemeckis Share Some Performance-Capture 101

-
We played a little “Would You Rather” with Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger and Janelle Monae. Next up is Merritt Wever and Leslie Zemeckis!
They star in Robert Zemeckis‘ latest feature, Welcome to Marwen. The movie is based on the true story of Mark Hogancamp. Back in 2000, Mark was brutally attacked and left for dead. Nine days later, he awoke from a coma but had lost a significant amount of his memory. He did have state-sponsored rehabilitative therapies, but when those ran out, Mark turned to a personal hobby as a form of recovery – building and photographing the fictional town of Marwencol, a place he populated with dolls that represented both the friends and the enemies in his life. In the movie, Zemeckis steps in as Suzette, the adult-fantasy actress who appears as a French Resistance fighter in Marwen. Wever plays Roberta, a woman who works at the local hobby story and cares deeply for Mark, a connection that earns her a doll in Marwen as well.
During my time with Zemeckis and Wever, we ran through a whole bunch of “Would You Rather” questions including if they’d rather mess up every take themselves or have someone else screw up their best take. They also share a little performance-capture 101 and highlight what art or hobbies they turn to when in need of some emotional healing. You can catch all of that in the video interview at the top of this article, Welcome to Marwen is now in theaters.
Here’s the official synopsis for Welcome to Marwen:
Academy Award-winning filmmaker Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Flight, Cast Away) directs Steve Carell in the moving true story of one broken man’s fight as he discovers how artistic imagination can restore the human spirit.
The screenplay for Welcome to Marwen was written by Caroline Thompson and Zemeckis, while Oscar-winning producer Steve Starkey (Forrest Gump, Flight), Jack Rapke (Cast Away, Flight), and Cherylanne Martin (The Pacific, Flight) of Zemeckis’ Universal-based ImageMovers banner produce alongside the director. It is executive produced by Jackie Levine, as well as Jeff Malmberg, who directed the riveting 2010 documentary upon which this film is based.