‘Welcome to Marwen': Merritt Wever and Leslie Zemeckis Share Some Performance-Capture 101

We played a little “Would You Rather” with Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger and Janelle Monae. Next up is Merritt Wever and Leslie Zemeckis!

They star in Robert Zemeckis‘ latest feature, Welcome to Marwen. The movie is based on the true story of Mark Hogancamp. Back in 2000, Mark was brutally attacked and left for dead. Nine days later, he awoke from a coma but had lost a significant amount of his memory. He did have state-sponsored rehabilitative therapies, but when those ran out, Mark turned to a personal hobby as a form of recovery – building and photographing the fictional town of Marwencol, a place he populated with dolls that represented both the friends and the enemies in his life. In the movie, Zemeckis steps in as Suzette, the adult-fantasy actress who appears as a French Resistance fighter in Marwen. Wever plays Roberta, a woman who works at the local hobby story and cares deeply for Mark, a connection that earns her a doll in Marwen as well.

During my time with Zemeckis and Wever, we ran through a whole bunch of “Would You Rather” questions including if they’d rather mess up every take themselves or have someone else screw up their best take. They also share a little performance-capture 101 and highlight what art or hobbies they turn to when in need of some emotional healing. You can catch all of that in the video interview at the top of this article, Welcome to Marwen is now in theaters.

