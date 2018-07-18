A New ‘Welcome to Marwen’ Trailer Reveals an Emotional True Story

0

It’s really too early in the day to be crying, but that’s what watching a Welcome to Marwen trailer will do to you. The upcoming feature film from Robert Zemeckis is based on a documentary, Marwencol, by Jeff Malmberg, which tells the story of Mark Hogancamp, who loses his memories after being beaten almost to death, and as a form a therapy (because he can afford no other), he makes a replica of a tiny Belgian village and populates it with characters that represent him and those in his life — both loved ones, and his attackers.

Steve Carell plays Hogancamp in the Zemeckis film (which Zemeckis co-wrote with Caroline Thompson), and is joined by Leslie Mann, Merritt Wever, Eiza González, Gwendolyn Christie, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Zemeckis, Diane Kruger, and Neil Jackson. Welcome to Marwen opens in theaters on November 21st; check out the new trailer below, and feel it warming the cockles of your heart pretty much immediately:

Here’s the official synopsis for Welcome to Marwen: