‘Wellington Paranormal’ Trailer Takes ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Style to the Small Screen

If you’re a fan of the delightfully quirky New Zealand horror-comedy What We Do in the Shadows from writers/directors Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, whom you may have heard of, we have some good news for you: Wellington Paranormal, a new TV series in that same vein, is heading to the small screen this summer. Even more good news: The first trailer for the spin-off has arrived!

Now the bad news is that it’s likely only going to air in New Zealand, specifically on TVNZ, in part because it was made with the support of NZ On Air. There’s every chance in the world it’ll find international distribution on some sort of platform or another as Kiwi culture continues to make waves across the globe. Case in point, this isn’t the only WWDitS series audiences will get to enjoy, though it does feature the return of police officers played by Karen O’Leary and Mike Minogue, alongside Clement and Waititi’s vampiric personas.

Check out the first trailer for Wellington Paranormal below:

New Zealand’s capital is a hotbed of supernatural activity… so Officers Minogue and O’Leary, who featured in the vampire documentary What We Do In The Shadows, take to the streets to investigate all manner of paranormal phenomena. Made with the support of NZ On Air.

Other related series include the TV series adaptation of What We Do in the Shadows itself, which has a 10-episode series order at FX and will distill the movie’s essence into half-hour comedic episodes:

“Set in New York City, What We Do in the Shadows follows three vampires who have been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years.”

The new series stars Matt Berry (The IT Crowd), Kayvan Novak (Four Lions), Natasia Demetriou (Year Friends), and Harvey Guillen (The Magicians), though Clement and Waititi will executive produce with Paul SimmsScott RudinEli Bush, and Garrett Basch. It should arrive on FX next Spring.

On the feature side of things, we haven’t heard much about the WWDitS sequel We’re Wolves starring Rhys Darby in years, but Waititi does have his bizarro adaptation Jojo Rabbit filming right now, so that will have to tide us over.

