Wes Anderson’s Next Film Gets a Cast and a Title, But It’s Not a Musical

When it comes to upcoming Wes Anderson projects, heresy is the name of the game. Rarely does Anderson announce his cast, title, and synopsis before filming begins, which means we’re left to piece together various reports from the places in which he’s shooting his independently financed projects (by way of Indian Paintbrush, of course). Such is the case with Anderson’s follow-up to Isle of Dogs, which up to now has been described as a musical set in France. As it turns out, that was only half right.

Per Indiewire, Anderson’s next film is indeed set in France and is a live-action project that started shooting last week, but contrary to prior reports, it is not a musical. Sources tell Indiewire that the film, which is reportedly titled The French Dispatch, is instead “a love letter to journalists set at an outpost of an American newspaper in 20th century Paris and centers on three storylines.” Yep, that sounds like a Wes Anderson movie.

Indiewire also has news on the film’s cast, which is a mix of usual suspects and exciting newcomers. Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, and Tilda Swinton are all reuniting with Anderson for the film, while Benicio del Toro and Timothée Chalamet are poised to make their Wes Anderson debuts. Again, none of this is confirmed, but a few months back Chalamet was on a podcast teasing an upcoming project with a celebrated auteur, so it seems to be spot on.

Unconfirmed, however, are Brad Pitt, Natalie Portman, and Lea Seydoux, as Indiewire was unable to get confirmation that these rumored performers are definitely in the film. I suppose we’ll have to wait to find out, but for now all of the above sounds terrific.

And there’s certainly an intense amount of anticipation surrounding The French Dispatch, as Anderson’s last live-action film The Grand Budapest Hotel is celebrated as one of his best films so far. It was also Anderson’s most successful, as it scored $174.8 million worldwide at the box office and won four Oscars. No pressure!